‘The Flash’ Actor Hartley Sawyer Fired After Racist, Misogynistic Tweets Resurface

Actor Hartley Sawyer has been fired from The CW’s “Flash” after several past tweets of his resurfaced that used racist, misogynistic, and homophobic language.

“Hartley Sawyer will not be returning for Season 7 of The Flash,” reads a statement from Warner Bros. Television, The CW, Berlanti Productions and executive producer Eric Wallace. “In regards to Mr. Sawyer’s posts on social media, we do not tolerate derogatory remarks that target any race, ethnicity, national origin, gender, or sexual orientation. Such remarks are antithetical to our values and polices, which strive and evolve to promote a safe, inclusive and productive environment for our workforce.”

Sawyer played Ralph Dibny on the series for three seasons. His ousting happens as across the nation, protests continue in response to the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.

More to come…

