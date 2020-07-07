Flare is the New Content Writing Solution to Reach the Best SEO Writers

SEOPressor, the leading SEO WordPress plugin, recently released a new content marketing solution called Flare.

SHAH ALAM, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2020 / SEOPressor, one of the leading resources for search engine optimization and inbound marketing content has made an announcement that it is offering SEO writing services via its new content ordering platform called Flare.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"Since the beginning, we have received many inquiries from our subscribers and SEOPressor WordPress plugin users asking if we offer any SEO writing services," said Steph, the community manager for SEOPressor. "We have heard your request and now we are proud to introduce our new content writing solution Flare."

The content writing solution acts as a platform connecting businesses or blog owners to professional SEO writers that will help them create high-quality content that is optimized and engaging with flair. In fact, through Flare, users will be connected to SEOPressor's own network of writers that has been helping research and develop the blog content since 2016.

"Outsourcing our content creation has always been a challenge, especially since our content requires the writer to be familiar with keyword research and SEO know-hows" said Steph.

"It wasn't easy at the beginning, we would meet writers whose quality might have very well been their first gig. It really took us a while before meeting like-minded individuals and giving them the training to create content that meets SEOPressor standards and create results," she added.

Now, with Flare, SEOPressor is looking to make effective content writing more accessible. Users can hire these professional SEO writers through the four different wordcount plans and order write-ups for articles, short essays, blog posts, how-to guides, as well as case studies.

The best part is, the whole process is streamlined and users simply need to give the desired topic and instructions, outsourcing all the meticulous keyword research and content optimization work to the professionals.

Story continues

For more information, please visit https://seopressor.com/

About SEOPressor

SEOPressor was developed when Daniel Tan found a growing number of fresh, internet marketers out there who are completely inexperienced in doing on-page SEO. Realizing how difficult it is to manually optimize on-page SEO and that outsourcing can cost too much time, money, and effort that usually produces shoddy results, SEOPressor steps forward as the mandatory WordPress SEO plugin for anyone to optimize on-page SEO effectively and efficiently.

Contact Info:

Name: Steph W.

Email: Send Email

Organization: SEOPressor

Address: Selangor, Malaysia

Website: https://seopressor.com/flare/

SOURCE: SEOPressor





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/596533/Flare-is-the-New-Content-Writing-Solution-to-Reach-the-Best-SEO-Writers



