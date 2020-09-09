How to make flapjacks – recipe

For a long time, flapjacks have suffered a depressing reputation as a healthy snack, but one look at the ingredients list should explain why they’re so delicious. They’re also ridiculously quick and easy to make, extremely versatile (some inspiration for getting more creative below) and, should you need further justification, all those oats mean they’re no slouch in the fibre department, either.

Prep 10 min

Cook 25-30 min

Makes 16



250g jumbo oats (see step 1)

200g quick-cook chopped oats

300g unsalted butter

, plus extra for greasing

75g demerara sugar

120g golden syrup

Pinch of salt









1 One oat or two?

The combination of oats in this recipe is to give the flapjacks a more interesting texture, while ensuring they hold together – if youuse only one of them, it will still work, but the end result may end up a bit smooth and boring (in the case of just chopped oats) or frustratingly crumbly (with just jumbo oats).

2 Grease and line a baking tin

To make the most basic version of flapjacks, heat the oven to 200C (180C fan)/390F/gas 6 for the crispy, granola-bar style, or 160C (140C fan)/325F/gas 3 if you prefer them soft and chewy. Grease a 30cm x 20cm baking tin, then line with baking or greaseproof paper – cut a slit in each corner, so the paper fits more neatly.

3 Make the base mix

Put the butter in a pan (it needs to be large enough to hold all the oats with room to spare later), add the sugar, golden syrup and a generous pinch of salt, and put over a low heat. Leave to melt together slowly, stir to combine, then add the oats and take off the heat.

4 Stir to coat, then pour into the tin

Stir in the oats, making sure they’re all well coated in the buttery syrup and that there are no dry patches lurking in the middle, then carefully (the mix will be very hot) spoon the lot into the prepared tin and press down with the back of the spoon, so the mixture is flat on top and well packed in.

5 Bake, cool and cut

Bake the flapjacks for 25 minutes for a chewy result or 30 minutes for a crunchy one, and in both instances until the mixture is set and golden.

Leave to sit and cool for about five minutes, then cut into squares and leave to cool completely in the tin; the flapjacks will harden as they do so. Once cool, store in an air-tight container, where they’ll keep for up to 10 or so days.

