Flanigan scored 26 points, has winning free throws with 9.2 seconds left, Ole Miss tips Temple 77-76

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Allen Flanigan scored 26 points, including two free throws with 9.2 seconds left, and Mississippi defeated Temple 77-76 on Wednesday.

Quante Berry of Temple missed a 3-pointer from the right wing as time ran out.

Hysier Miller got a pair of second-chance free throws for Temple's first lead at 76-75 with 1:39 to play. Both teams then swapped empty possessions marked by contested, difficult shots before Matthew Murrell of Ole Miss tried to spin in a layup. The ball ended up in a scrum and went off a Temple player out of bounds with 17.9 seconds to go.

Flanigan then drove into the lane and drew a foul.

TJ Caldwell scored 14 points for Ole Miss (5-0), Murrell had 12 and Jaylen Murray had 11. Flanigan also had eight rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and two steals in addition to 9-of-13 shooting, making both of his 3s, and going 6 of 7 from the foul line.

Miller led the Owls (3-2) with 21 points. Matteo Picarelli and Zion Stanford both added 14, Sam Hofman had 11 and Jordan Riley 10. Stanford and Riley had seven rebounds and Hofman had five assists.

Stanford made a layup and Miller had two free throws to make it a two-point game, 67-65, with 6:21 to play but Murray and Caldwell had back-to-back 3s to stretch the Rebels' lead to 73-65. Just as quickly, Picarelli and Hofman hit 3s for the Owls.

Flanigan worked inside for Ole Miss but Hofman hit another 3 and it was a one-point game. After a Rebel miss, Miller was fouled and put the Owls on top for the only time.

Ole Miss finished 10 of 18 behind the arc (56%) and shot 51% (30 of 59) overall. Temple was 12 of 31 on 3-pointers and shot 44% (26 of 59) overall.

The Rebels shot 54% in the first half to take a 38-33 lead. Ole Miss led all the way, with the big lead being 29-16 after a Robert Cowherd 3-pointer at the 6:55 mark. Caldwell had a dunk for the Rebels for a 35-23 lead with 3:14 to go but the Owls closed on a 10-3 run, starting with Miller's 3 and a layup, to cut the deficit to five.

Flanigan had 13 points for the Rebels and Miller 12 for the Owls.

Ole Miss plays North Carolina State at home on Tuesday in the ACC/SEC challenge. Temple plays Philadelphia rival La Salle on Tuesday,

