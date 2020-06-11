Flamur Beqiri murder: Swedish kickboxer in court accused of Christmas Eve murder in Battersea

A Swedish kickboxer has appeared in court accused of carrying out the Christmas Eve murder of a man in front of his wife and young child in south London.

Anis Fouad Hemissi, 22, allegedly gunned down fellow Swede Flamur Beqiri on the doorstep of his home in Battersea, south London, in an "organised hit".

The 36-year-old was shot multiple times as the family returned to the property at about 9pm.

It is claimed the defendant flew into the UK four days before with the sole purpose of "executing" Mr Beqiri, before travelling to Denmark.

Mr Beqiri, who had Albanian heritage, had been living in London for a few years and reportedly ran a record label at the time he was killed.

According to reports, Mr Beqiri is the brother of former Real Housewives Of Cheshire star Misse Beqiri.

He met his wife, Debora Krasniqi, at his sister's wedding. The couple married at the Villa d'Este, a five-star hotel in Cernobbio, by Lake Como in Italy, in October 2018.

Hemissi was arrested at Copenhagen Airport on 20 January and extradited to the UK on Monday.

He was brought before the Old Bailey in central London on Thursday to face charges of murder and possession of a firearm.

The case was adjourned by Judge Angel Rafferty QC until 27 August, and Hemissi was remanded in custody.