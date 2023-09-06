Flamingos found in Ohio after being blown across US by Hurricane Idalia

A screengrab from video of a flamingo seen in Kentucky

Flamingos have been found in America’s Midwest after being blown across the country by a hurricane.

The birds, thought to have travelled from as far as Mexico, first started to be spotted in Florida as a result of Hurricane Idalia and have now landed as far away as Ohio.

Experts have said that they have “never seen anything like this”.

“We will get a flamingo or two following storms [but] this is really unprecedented,” Jerry Lorenz, of the bird research group Audubon Florida, told US media.

The birds appeared in Florida when Idalia hit the state as a category-three hurricane after crossing the Caribbean last month.

The birds were later seen along the storm’s route in Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia, but also in Tennessee, Alabama, Kentucky and Ohio.

Florida is home to just one per cent of the world’s flamingo population as a result of hunting, with sightings rare.

Local residents were shocked when flocks began to appear.

According to Mr Lorenzo, the birds were likely flying between Cuba and the Yucatan, Mexico when they were swept off course.

“It’s just really surprising that if you follow the path of Idalia, it [the sightings] really does kind of fall out to the north and south of that central track,” he said.

The birds spotted the furthest north were seen by locals in Caesar Creek Park Lake, near Waynesville in south-west Ohio.

Jacob Roalef said that he saw two flamingos “just hanging out and sleeping in about a foot of water near the shore” before they were startled by a dog.

Mr Lorenz said bird watchers should use caution around the flamingos as they are likely “stressed” from their journeys.

“They just went through a terrible ordeal,” he said.

Mr Lorenz added that the birds should be able to find their way home as the weather in Ohio cools because of their ability to fly thousands of miles.