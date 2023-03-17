Can flamingos fly? What to know about the pink birds — and how they don't escape zoos

From their famous pink feathers to their long, thin legs, flamingos are magnificent birds. Flamingo's height can range from 36 to 50 inches, with a wingspan of around 60 inches, according to National Geographic.

But with their long set of wings, can flamingos actually take flight? Here's what you need to know about flamingos, such as can they fly, how they sleep and why they are pink.

Can flamingos fly?

Yes, flamingos can fly and actually fly frequently.

Flamingos can fly around 35 miles per hour over short distances and can reach up to 40 miles per hour during long-distance flights, according to the American Bird Conservancy.

In some cases, flamingos have been able to fly up to altitudes of 20,000 feet.

Why don't flamingos fly from zoos?

The reason some may believe flamingos cannot fly is because flamingos in zoos often have their flight feathers trimmed. This is done so the birds cannot escape their enclosures. However, trimming flamingos flight feathers is considered by many to be inhumane, according to the American Bird Conservancy.

A group of flamingos is called a flamboyance.

How do flamingos sleep?

Flamingos sleep while standing on one leg with their head placed on their backs. While this position may seem strange, it is quite normal for flamingos.

Balancing is very natural for flamingos. In fact, they do most things standing up on one leg. This happens thanks to a "locked" resting position flamingos have in their joints, according to a 2017 study. The position helps flamingos stand on one leg for long periods of time without exerting any muscle activity.

Why are flamingos pink?

Flamingos get their signature pink color from their diet, according to the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute. When flamingos are born, their feathers are white, according to National Geographic.

This changes once flamingos start to eat. A flamingo's diet consists of brine shrimp and algae, both of which contain carotenoids.

Carotenoids is a natural pigment that gives many plants and algae red, yellow or orange coloring, such as tomatoes or carrots. Brine shrimp eat algae that has carotenoids. When flamingos metabolize the pigments, it turns their feathers pink.

