Can flamingos fly? What to know about the pink birds — and how they don't escape zoos

Olivia Munson, USA TODAY
·2 min read

From their famous pink feathers to their long, thin legs, flamingos are magnificent birds. Flamingo's height can range from 36 to 50 inches, with a wingspan of around 60 inches, according to National Geographic.

But with their long set of wings, can flamingos actually take flight? Here's what you need to know about flamingos, such as can they fly, how they sleep and why they are pink.

Can flamingos fly?

Yes, flamingos can fly and actually fly frequently.

Flamingos can fly around 35 miles per hour over short distances and can reach up to 40 miles per hour during long-distance flights, according to the American Bird Conservancy.

In some cases, flamingos have been able to fly up to altitudes of 20,000 feet. 

Why don't flamingos fly from zoos?

The reason some may believe flamingos cannot fly is because flamingos in zoos often have their flight feathers trimmed. This is done so the birds cannot escape their enclosures. However, trimming flamingos flight feathers is considered by many to be inhumane, according to the American Bird Conservancy.

A group of flamingos is called a flamboyance.
A group of flamingos is called a flamboyance.

Just Curious: Your everyday questions, answered

Flamingos in flight: Giant flock of flamingos spotted on a lake in Kazakhstan during migration south

How do flamingos sleep?

Flamingos sleep while standing on one leg with their head placed on their backs. While this position may seem strange, it is quite normal for flamingos.

Balancing is very natural for flamingos. In fact, they do most things standing up on one leg. This happens thanks to a "locked" resting position flamingos have in their joints, according to a 2017 study. The position helps flamingos stand on one leg for long periods of time without exerting any muscle activity.

Where do pandas live? The giant panda and red panda habitat, plus other facts about the animals

More: How do flamingos sleep on one leg?

Why are flamingos pink?

Flamingos get their signature pink color from their diet, according to the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute. When flamingos are born, their feathers are white, according to National Geographic.

This changes once flamingos start to eat. A flamingo's diet consists of brine shrimp and algae, both of which contain carotenoids.

Carotenoids is a natural pigment that gives many plants and algae red, yellow or orange coloring, such as tomatoes or carrots. Brine shrimp eat algae that has carotenoids. When flamingos metabolize the pigments, it turns their feathers pink.

When flamingos are born, their feathers are white, according to National Geographic.
When flamingos are born, their feathers are white, according to National Geographic.

Where do penguins live? Learn more about the habitats for several penguin species.

Where do polar bears live? Get to know more on the Arctic habitat of the 'sea bear.'

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Can flamingos fly? How they sleep, why they're pink, explained

Latest Stories

  • ‘Elusive and cryptic’ swamp creature spotted for the first time in Singapore

    The swamp was regularly studied for 50 years, but this animal went undetected — until now.

  • A toddler found and chased a deadly snake, uncovering a nest of 110 snake eggs in the family's front yard

    A conservation company found a nest of 110 Eastern Brown Snake eggs in a front yard in Sydney, Australia, after a toddler tailed a deadly hatchling.

  • 90-Year-Old Tortoise Fathers Three Hatchlings at Houston Zoo

    Mr Pickles, a 90-year-old radiated tortoise, is the father of three hatchlings following a surprise egg-laying at the Houston Zoo.According to a statement shared with Storyful, a herpetology keeper happened upon radiated tortoise Mrs Pickles, Mr Pickles’ companion, as she was laying eggs at closing time.It is unlikely the eggs would have hatched on their own if the keeper hadn’t been in the right place at the right time, the statement added, as “the soil in Houston isn’t hospitable to the Madagascar native tortoises.”The statement said Mr Pickles is the oldest animal at the Houston Zoo, and the newest father, after the three eggs hatched.Mr and Mrs Pickles have been together since she arrived in 1996, but the pair have only birthed one “little Pickle” previously, in 1997, the zoo said.Footage shared with Storyful shows the new hatchlings, named Dill, Gherkin, and Jalapeno, walking around in an enclosure at the zoo.According to the statement, the baby tortoises will remain behind the scenes until they are big enough to safely join their parents’ enclosure. Credit: Kevin Kendrick/Houston Zoo via Storyful

  • ‘It’s coming right at us.’ Huge bears confront couple hiking in Alaska, TikTok shows

    “I was more nervous about being looked at as a plaything for the bears.”

  • Adelaide Zoo's Tiger Cubs Get Purr-fect Results at Vet Check

    Three young Sumatran tiger cubs from Adelaide Zoo have passed their second health checks with purr-fect results, the zoo said.Footage from Zoos SA shows the cubs being checked over by the zoo’s veterinary team and playing with their mother, Delilah.The cubs, two females and one male, were microchipped, vaccinated, and weighed.Senior keeper of carnivores Arliah Hayward said the cubs were growing well. “We can tell by their paws, they are going to be impressive tigers! They are growing up quickly and are definitely developing their own little personalities," she said.“The little boy loves following Delilah around and playing with her. He is the most vocal of the trio and loves his minced meat," Hayward said. “His sisters are opposites; one is quieter while the other is very independent and confident!”The male cub weighed in at 8.7 kg, while his sisters weighed in at 7.5 kg and 7.6 kg respectively, the zoo said.The cubs are the offspring of Kembali and Delilah, Adelaide Zoo’s two adult Sumatran tigers, and were born on December 21 last year.The animals will be named through a public competition, the zoo said. Credit: Zoos SA via Storyful

  • Video shows an alligator facing off — and then running away from — a large sandhill crane in a dramatic Florida wildlife encounter

    Alligators don't usually prey on sandhill cranes, which can make themselves appear very large like a human and scare away gators, an expert said.

  • Toronto Zoo closes bird enclosures to guests after avian flu confirmed in southern Ontario

    The Toronto Zoo says it is closing most of its bird enclosures to guests after several cases of avian flu were confirmed in southern Ontario this week. In a series of tweets, the zoo said that because some of the cases were detected within 200 kilometres of the zoo's location, "we are required to take precautions to protect the birds in our care." That includes outright closing or "significantly modifying" the walk-through aviaries and shutting down behind-the-scenes tours of animal food prepara

  • Was there a mail thief at her Fort Worth home? A security camera captured the culprit

    “Anyone recognize this burglar?”

  • One of the world’s rarest pigs to celebrate first Mother’s Day with newborn

    There are said to be fewer than 200 Visayan warty pigs left in the wild.

  • Toronto Zoo closes aviaries after bird flu case detected at southern Ontario farm

    TORONTO — The Toronto Zoo has shut down some of its bird enclosures after an avian flu case was detected at a southern Ontario poultry farm. The zoo says the precautionary measures introduced Thursday are required in light of the case of avian influenza detected at a commercial poultry farm within 200 kilometres. A highly pathogenic type of H5N1 avian flu has been tearing through Canadian flocks since early 2022, killing millions of birds and infecting a record number of avian species. The Canad

  • Endangered animal, one of the smallest tiger subspecies, transferring to Fresno zoo

    The Fresno Chaffee Zoo is trying to help prevent the extinction of these small tigers.

  • Plastic rocks found on remote island alarm scientists

    STORY: This is the Brazilian island of Trindade.Its geology has fascinated scientists for years.But the latest discovery on this remote turtle refuge, has terrified them.These rocks are made from plastic debris.Melted plastic has become intertwined with rocks on the island - located more than 700 miles away from the mainland.And scientists say it's proof of mankind's growing influence over earth's geological cycles.Trindade Island is one of the world's most important conservation spots for green turtles - with thousands arriving each year to lay their eggs. The island’s only human inhabitants are members of the Brazilian navy - which maintains a base on the island and protects the nesting turtles.But its remoteness did not stop human activity from interfering. Fernanda Avelar Santos, Geologist:“The place where we found these samples (of plastic) is a permanently preserved area in Brazil, near the place green turtles lay their eggs. It has a unique biodiversity with endemic species of fish, coral reefs, marine birds and protected species of crab, for example." Researchers at the Federal University of Parana couldn’t classify the rocks...So they ran chemical tests, which found that the plastics in the rocks are called “plastiglomerates” – made from a mixture of sedimentary granules and other debris held together by plastic.“We identified (the pollution) mainly comes from fishing nets, which is very common debris on Trinidade Island’s beaches. They (nets) are dragged by the marine currents and accumulate on the beach. When the temperature rises, this plastic melts and becomes embedded with the beach's natural material."Santos says the discovery stirs questions about humans' legacy on earth. “We ran a chemical analysis to know the kind of plastic, and we also addressed these samples as if they were natural rocks, using the same research methods. Then we observed them in a macro and a micro way and described the samples as rocks. This is also part of the discoveries of our work – marine pollution seen from the geology perspective. This is new and terrifying at the same time because pollution has reached geology, and plastic can be preserved in the geologic report of the Earth."

  • Hippo heads and stuffed tigers still legal in Northern Ireland under Brexit deal

    Hippo heads and stuffed tigers will still be legal in Northern Ireland because of the new Brexit deal, despite a proposed British ban on hunting trophies of endangered species.

  • Fact check: No evidence offshore wind projects are killing whales on East Coast

    Scientists say that recent whale deaths on the East Coast are unrelated to offshore wind turbines and their construction.

  • Bears Play Fight in Snow at New York Wildlife Center

    Two rescue bears were seen play fighting in the snow at an upstate New York wildlife sanctuary, recently released video shows.Footage by the Orphaned Wildlife Center, which is located in Otisville, shows two bears, Jenny and Amy, wrestle and grapple with each other in the grounds of the center.Founded by Jim Kowalczik, Susan Kowalczik, and Kerry Clair in 2015, the Orphaned Wildlife Center nurtures its animal residents, in the hope they can be returned to the wild.The center often shares videos and updates about the animals in its care to its YouTube channel and Facebook page. Credit: Kerry Clair via Storyful

  • Woman said she was tied up and raped. Then Florida cops discovered something ‘disheartening’

    The South Dakota woman was traveling through Florida when she said the alleged sexual assault occurred — a man binding and violating her.

  • Moment father appears to send signal warning daughter to stop talking as she testifies at his murder trial

    Zachariah Anderson is charged with the brutal murder of Rosalio Gutierrez Jr. who vanished back in May 2020

  • Oprah Winfrey weighs in on whether Harry and Meghan should attend King Charles’ coronation

    ‘I think they should do what they feel is best for them and their family’

  • Deadly explosion rips through spy agency building in Russia

    At least one person was killed and two were injured in an explosion that caused a fire at an FSB Border Service Department building in Russia, local authorities have said.

  • Princess Diana's Niece Amelia Spencer Posts Photo with Future Husband Ahead of Wedding: 'Not Long Now'

    Lady Amelia Spencer announced her engagement to longtime partner Greg Mallett in July 2020