Flamingo chick reared by parents at zoo for first time

A flamingo chick has been successfully parent-reared at Blackpool Zoo for the first time in the attraction’s 48-year history.

Keepers usually remove eggs from the flamingo nests and hand-rear the chicks in a bird nursery, to prevent them being stolen by seagulls.

But the five-week-old chick was raised by its parents Suc and Fin at the zoo.

Luke Forster, head of the zoo’s bird section, said: “We are absolutely delighted that our plan to achieve successful parent rearing in our flock of flamingos worked so well and it is wonderful to see the chick out and about with its mum and dad.”

The chick’s gender will be determined by sending a few of its feathers for DNA testing.

Mr Forster added: “It has certainly been a busy year here in our bird department.

“We have also hatched a magellanic penguin, five blacksmith plovers, two eastern white pelicans, eight spoonbill chicks, three Java sparrows, and a Mount Omei babbler – with even more eggs in nests across the zoo.

“It’s great to be sharing such good news during these uncertain times.

“The zoo has been through a year like no other and it is wonderful to be getting back to some kind of normality and introducing visitors to our many new feathered friends.”