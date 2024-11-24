Flames visit the Senators after shootout win

Calgary Flames (12-6-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (8-11-1, in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators host the Calgary Flames after the Flames defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-3 in a shootout.

Ottawa has an 8-11-1 record overall and a 5-5-1 record in home games. The Senators are 3-4-1 in one-goal games.

Calgary is 3-3-3 on the road and 12-6-3 overall. The Flames have gone 7-0-2 in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

Monday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Stutzle has nine goals and 15 assists for the Senators. Tyler Kleven has scored goals over the last 10 games.

Rasmus Andersson has scored five goals with eight assists for the Flames. Matthew Coronato has over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 3-6-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.1 assists, five penalties and 11.7 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Flames: 6-2-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.5 assists, 3.2 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: None listed.

Flames: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press