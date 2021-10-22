Flames visit the Capitals following shutout victory
Calgary Flames vs. Washington Capitals
Washington; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Capitals -158, Flames +132; over/under is 6.5
BOTTOM LINE: Calgary visits Washington after the Flames shut out Detroit 3-0. Jacob Markstrom earned the victory in the net for Calgary after recording 33 saves.
Washington went 36-15-5 overall a season ago while going 17-8-3 at home. The Capitals scored 38 power play goals with a 24.8% success rate on power play opportunities last season.
Calgary went 26-27-3 overall and 11-15-2 on the road a season ago. The Flames averaged 3.6 penalties and 8.0 penalty minutes per game.
The teams face off Saturday for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Capitals: None listed.
Flames: None listed.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
The Associated Press