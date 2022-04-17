Flames visit the Blackhawks after Dube's 2-goal game

Calgary Flames (46-20-9, first in the Pacific) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (25-39-11, seventh in the Central)

Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Calgary visits the Chicago Blackhawks after Dillon Dube scored two goals in the Flames' 9-1 victory over the Coyotes.

The Blackhawks are 14-23-8 against Western Conference opponents. Chicago has given up 51 power-play goals, killing 75.1% of opponent opportunities.

The Flames are 26-13-4 in conference games. Calgary ranks fourth in the Western Conference averaging 3.6 goals per game, led by Matthew Tkachuk with 39.

Calgary beat Chicago 5-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Jan. 2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex DeBrincat leads the Blackhawks with 39 goals and has 72 points. Patrick Kane has four goals over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Johnny Gaudreau leads the Flames with 69 total assists and has 105 points. Noah Hanifin has nine assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 1-7-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.9 assists, 2.6 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 4.2 goals per game with an .883 save percentage.

Flames: 6-3-1, averaging 3.7 goals, six assists, 3.4 penalties and seven penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Flames: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

