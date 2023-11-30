Flames trade Nikita Zadorov to Canucks for two draft picks

The first major in-season trade of 2023-24 is complete, as the Calgary Flames have sent defenseman Nikita Zadorov to the Vancouver Canucks.

In exchange, Calgary is receiving a fifth-round pick in 2024 and a third-round pick in 2026.

Zadorov is a crushing open-ice hitter who is capable of providing secondary offense. The 28-year-old reportedly requested a trade earlier this month.

Zadorov has recorded one goal and five assists in 21 games in 2023-24. He has spent parts of the past three seasons with the Flames, with nearly 600 games logged throughout his career after breaking into the NHL as a teenager.

Calgary could be entering a transition period, as Elias Lindholm, Noah Hanifin and Chris Tanev are also slated to test free agency next summer. Zadorov’s move to the Canucks is the first major domino off the board.

Nikita Zadorov is on the move from the Flames to the Canucks. (Photo by Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

More to come.