Flames, Tkachuk still working toward a 'fair' contract, agent says

Conversations between the Calgary Flames and Matthew Tkachuk are still in progress.

Tkachuk's agent Don Meehan spoke with the media and discussed the progress the two parties have made this offseason as training camp approaches.

"We took an approach whereby we would be really progressive with Calgary. We started early and we set a position. We didn't really have to wait," Meehan told reporters Monday, via TVA Sports. "We formulated a position we thought would be fair and we gave that to Calgary probably in the earlier part of June. We're involved in negotiations right now but as far as I'm concerned, it's not a waiting game. We've made a decision in terms of what we think is fair and relevant for the player and we're working with Calgary now."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

NHL FREE AGENCY 2019: Complete list of signings for top RFAs, UFAs

Tkachuk is one of the Flames' key members and a core piece of their top-6. In the final year of his entry-level contract, the 21-year-old racked up 34 goals and 77 points in 80 games. He was originally taken sixth overall by Calgary in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

Meehan said that he and his team have worked closely with Tkachuk on what kind of deal he's looking for and that they took a number of factors into account.

"[We] worked with the player to determine a position we thought should be fair in this market, and I think the market is changing. It's an evolving market for RFAs, especially for players that are post-entry-level contracts," Meehan said. "We decided that we would initiate the process with Calgary and we did it early and I think we're happy that we did. Then, of course, we saw the free-agent offer sheet with Sebastian Aho, which was another confirmation for the market."

Story continues

Calgary has roughly $7.56 million remaining in cap space and only has to address Tkachuk and fellow RFA Andrew Mangiapane.

It's unclear where either party stands right now, but ultimately, Meehan said in the interview that he doesn't want the situation to extend far into the season.

"I think that if you have the experience, you should be proactive . . . The worst thing that you want is a Nylander kind of scenario where the player's out until December. That's not beneficial for the player or the club," Meehan explained to reporters.

Tkachuk is just one of several top free agents that are still in talks with their respective clubs, including Mitch Marner and Brayden Point.