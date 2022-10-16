Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

·4 min read

EDMONTON — It is already the best start for the Calgary Flames in a dozen years.

Defenceman Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday.

It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season.

“The first period was good, we came out with a lot of energy and did some good things,” said Stone, who recorded his first-ever three-point game in the NHL as the Flames grabbed a 4-1 lead in the first period.

“We kind of got back on our heels a little bit in the second, but we managed to turn it back around in the third and finished the game off well, which was good to see.

“We didn’t panic. We know what it takes to win and what little things need to be done to win in this league.”

Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapane also scored for the Flames

Kadri said the way the Flames withstood an Oilers comeback attempt was a positive sign.

“I am happy with the way we played,” Kadri said. “It shows a lot of maturity. We have a mature group in here and I don’t think anyone really hit the panic button.”

Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1), who also trailed by three goals in their first game against Vancouver before rallying to win 5-3.

“We had a couple of whacks at the end, we were hoping one of those squeaks through. It wasn’t meant to be,” said Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl, who had two assists.

“Just individual and system mistakes, they’re little mistakes that are easy to clean up. We can’t spot a team three goals in back-to-back nights. That’s something we have to address, obviously.”

The Flames got off to a quick start, scoring 1:13 into the opening frame when Backlund was able to deposit the rebound in front after Oilers' starter Jack Campbell made the initial save on a deflected shot.

Edmonton erased that early lead 3:18 into the first on a broken pass that ended up going back to Ceci, who beat Flames goalie Dan Vladar on a long shot to the glove side.

Calgary regained the advantage just over a minute later at 4:34 as Stone was able to send a shot through heavy traffic that found its way into the net.

The Flames made it 3-1 three minutes later on the power play as Oilers defender Brett Kulak wiped out, allowing Kadri a clear lane to the net and he made no mistake in scoring his first goal for Calgary.

The Flames added to their lead midway through the first as Mangiapane banged home a rebound from the blue paint after Campbell made the initial save. The Oilers brought in backup Stuart Skinner to replace Campbell, who allowed four goals on 11 shots.

Edmonton got one back on the power play midway through the second period as Evander Kane made a great pass on the doorstep across to McDavid, who scored his fourth of the season.

The Oilers made it a one-goal game with five minutes left in the second as Ryan Murray pushed up from defence and ended up sending a feed in front from behind the net to McLeod, who sent it past Vladar.

There was no scoring in the third period, despite a final flurry by the Oilers at the end.

Calgary outshot the Oilers 42-28 in the game.

Skinner had 31 saves in the loss.

NOTES

The game was one of just three regular-season matchups between the bitter provincial rivals and the only one in Edmonton. The two teams will play in Calgary on Oct. 29 and they’ll again play in Calgary on Dec. 27 to conclude the Battle of Alberta for this season … It wasn’t surprising to see Vladar get the start in net for the Flames. In the five playoff games against the Oilers last year, usual starter Jacob Markstrom allowed 24 goals … Both teams won their season openers by 5-3 scores, as the Oilers defeated the Vancouver Canucks after trailing 3-0 early in the second period and the Flames beat the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche.

UP NEXT

Both teams are off until Tuesday. The Flames begin a mammoth eight-game homestand when they host the Vegas Golden Knights. The Oilers play the third game of a six-game homestand against the Buffalo Sabres. Edmonton starts the season with nine of its first 12 contests on home ice.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2022.

Shane Jones, The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • How to watch Wilder vs Helenius: Live stream, TV channel and PPV price for boxing tonight

    Deontay Wilder faces his old sparring partner Robert Helenius in his comeback fight in New York tonight. Wilder looks to put the Tyson Fury trilogy behind him as he returns to the boxing ring in New York this weekend. The American finds himself in a group just below the very elite of the heavyweight division, with the likes of Anthony Joshua, Dillian Whyte and Andy Ruiz all possible opponents should he get past Helenius.

  • Blondin, Howe claim 1,500m titles at Canadian Long Track Championships

    The third day of the Canadian Long Track Championships in Quebec City saw Ivanie Blondin and Connor Howe win gold in their respective 1,500-metre races at the Centre de glace Intact Assurance. The three-time Olympian from Ottawa set a new track record in the event on Saturday with a time of one minute 55.509 seconds. It was her fifth medal and second national title of the competition after winning the women's 1,000m on Friday. "It has been a long three days, but every race kept getting better an

  • Tom Felton Admits Feeling 'A Spark’ For ‘Harry Potter’ Co-Star Emma Watson

    The actor detailed the “secret love” he’s been holding for his co-star in his new memoir.

  • Biggest puncher of them all? Deontay Wilder's frightening power is unmatched

    On Saturday, Wilder finished Robert Helenius in a frightful manner to score his 42nd knockout in 46 professional fights.

  • Woman shares simple hack to rid your home of fruit flies

    A TikTok user has shared a simple yet effective hack to get rid of pesky fruit flies.

  • Stone, Kadri lead Flames to 4-3 win over Oilers

    Michael Stone had a goal and two assists and Nazem Kadri added a goal and an assist in Calgary's four-goal first period, and the Flames held on to beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 Saturday night. Mikael Backlund and Andrew Mangiapane also scored for Calgary, which won its second straight to open the season for the first time since 2009-10. Dan Vladar stopped 26 shots.

  • ‘Abortionist b**ch’: Roger Stone filmed lashing out at Ivanka Trump after not getting Jan 6 pardon

    Mr Stone is shown in an upcoming documentary lashing out after hearing he would not be granted a pardon to shield him from prosecution for any charges related to January 6

  • Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV this weekend

    All you need to know about this Saturday’s heavyweight main event

  • Marchessault scores 2, Golden Knights beat Kraken 5-2

    Jonathan Marchessault scored twice and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Seattle Kraken 5-2 Saturday night. Keegan Kolesar, Reilly Smith and Shea Theodore also scored to help the Golden Knights win their third straight to open the season. Justin Schultz and Jaden Schwartz scored in the third period for Seattle.

  • Deontay Wilder KOs Helenius in 1st to get back in win column

    Deontay Wilder unleashed the crushing right hand that's long been considered the best in the business and was back in the win column in less than one round. “When you fight Deontay Wilder, you have to have your A-plus-plus game,” Wilder said. Wilder knocked out Robert Helenius in the first round Saturday night, powerfully punching his way back to victory after consecutive losses to Tyson Fury.

  • Quick Quotes: Scott Smith out as Hockey Canada's president and CEO, board resigns

    Scott Smith left his role as Hockey Canada's president and CEO on Tuesday after months of controversy over how the national sport organization handled allegations that a group sexual assault involving members of the 2018. The entire board of directors also resigned. The wholesale change at the national sport organization came after a disastrous hearing involving Hockey Canada executives before the standing committee for Heritage Canada last week. Here are some reactions from across Canada on the

  • Drake, Barcelona unveil special OVO kits to be worn at El Clasico

    After Drake became the first artist to amass 50 billion streams on Spotify, the OVO owl will be featured on Barcelona's jerseys during Sunday's El Clasico.

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • NHL Tiers: Which teams rank among the league's elite?

    Only five teams have been given "elite" status to start the season.

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • Elks welcome Argonauts, still looking for first home victory of CFL season

    EDMONTON — Sooner or later, the Edmonton Elks are going to win a home game. The Toronto Argonauts would rather it be later. The Elks (4-12) enter Saturday’s game with the East-leading Argos (9-6) on a CFL-record 15-game home losing streak. Visiting teams don't want to be the squad that allows Edmonton to break its miserable run at Commonwealth Stadium. "It’s about not getting ahead of your toes," said Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who threw for 352 yards in last week’s 23-20 win over

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • World juniors starting to move forward after Hockey Canada shakeup, organizer says

    Change at the top of Hockey Canada this week doesn't end the uncertainty surrounding the world junior men's hockey championships set to be held in Moncton and Halifax. The event still awaits the green light from the City of Moncton and the province, but organizers need to "start moving some things forward on the expectation that the games will go ahead," said John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton and a member of the local organizing committee for the tournament. The ch

  • Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop's first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle's first home playoff appearance sin