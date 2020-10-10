Flames sign free-agent defenceman Chris Tanev to four-year, US$18-million deal

CALGARY — The Calgary Flames signed defenceman Chris Tanev to a four-year, US$18-million contract in free agency late Friday.

The 30-year-old has 22 goals and 118 points in 514 career NHL games, all with the Vancouver Canucks, to go along with 10 points (one goal, nine assists) in 33 post-season contests.

Tanev signed as an undrafted free agent with the Canucks in May 2010 after one season at the Rochester Institute of Technology.

The six-foot-two, 200-pound Tanev joins former Vancouver teammate Jacob Markstrom in Calgary after the netminder inked a six-year, $36-million deal with the Flames earlier Friday.

Tanev's hard-nosed style led to a number of injury problems in recent years, but he suited up for all 69 games with the Canucks playing alongside rookie phenon Quinn Hughes before the 2019-20 campaign was shuttered in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Flames signed the Toronto native the same day former blue-liner T.J. Brodie agreed to a four-year, $20-million contract with the Maple Leafs.

Calgary also shored up its goaltending depth Saturday, signing another former Canucks netminder, Louis Domingue, to a one-year, two-way contract that will pay him $700,000 in the NHL.

The 28-year-old provides the Flames a third option behind Markstrom and David Riitich.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2020.

The Canadian Press