Flames reportedly sign center Mikael Backlund to 2-year, $9 million extension

The Calgary Flames have signed center Mikael Backlund to a two-year, $9-million extension, according to multiple reports.

The 34-year-old had reportedly stated he was unwilling to sign an extension over the summer due to discontent with head coach Darryl Sutter. Several other members of the Flames expressed similar sentiments.

The Calgary Flames have reportedly extended longtime franchise staple Mikael Backlund. (Photo by Gerry Thomas/NHLI via Getty Images)

After letting Sutter go, however, attitudes about sticking around in Calgary reportedly shifted within the organization, ultimately pushing Backlund to re-up with the club.

Despite a down year for the Flames on the whole — with the club missing the postseason altogether following the exit of key stars Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk — Backlund enjoyed a highly productive 2022-23 season.

The two-way Swedish pivot scored 19 goals and notched a career-high 56 points while playing in all 82 games for the second straight season.

Additionally, thanks to his strong defensive acumen, Backlund earned strong Selke consideration as the league's top defensive forward, finishing sixth after earning a runner-up finnish in 2021-22. He was also awarded the NHL's King Clancy Memorial Trophy over the summer for his charitable efforts in the Calgary community.

The longest-tenured member of the Flames, Backlund is also widely expected to be named Calgary's next captain.

Reported terms of two years and $4.5 million AAV on a Backlund extension are strong for both sides.



Backlund remains with the only organization he’s ever known and gets to make the logical next step of being named captain.



Team gets a lower AAV and a manageable term. #Flames — Pat Steinberg (@Fan960Steinberg) September 27, 2023

Should he ultimately be awarded the "C", Backlund would be the first Flames skater to earn the honor since Mark Giordano captained the club from 2013-21. The team has been without a captain each of the past two seasons.

While getting Backlund's deal done marks a significant win for new Flames GM Craig Conroy, Calgary still has plenty of work to do with its pending unrestricted free agents. Reports continue to persist that talks have stalled with fellow Swedish center Elias Lindholm, while defenseman Noah Hanifin is also in need of a new contract and reportedly remains uninterested in extending with the Flames.