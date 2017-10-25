Flames rally in third period, top Predators 3-2 in shootout

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- A bad bounce for Nashville turned the game in Calgary's favor.

Sean Monahan and Matthew Tkachuk scored in the shootout to give the Flames a 3-2 win over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night.

Tkachuk and Micheal Ferland scored third-period goals for the Flames, who ended a two-game losing streak.

''To come back from behind against a really good hockey club, it's a good growth game for everyone,'' Flames coach Glen Gulutzan said.

Filip Forsberg and Roman Josi scored power-play goals in the first period for the Predators, losers of two straight.

''I thought we needed to play better (5-on-5),'' Nashville coach Peter Laviolette said. ''That was my message throughout the whole game. I thought we needed to be faster. We needed to win more battles. We needed to do a better job of taking care of the puck.''

Mike Smith had 28 saves in regulation and overtime for Calgary. With 33 seconds left in overtime, Smith denied Colton Sissons from the low slot to send the game to the shootout, where he stopped two of Nashville's three shooters.

The win was the 200th of Smith's career.

''That was a huge character win,'' Ferland said. ''We came back after the first period being down 2-0, we thought we would just stick with it and keep battling and battling. We just kept putting pucks on net and we battled our way back.''

Nashville's Kevin Fiala missed an opportunity to make the game 3-0 late in the second. Smith was behind the net, and the puck bounced out front. Fiala was all alone but missed the bouncing puck.

''That was a turning point,'' Gulutzan said.

Tkachuk ended Pekka Rinne's shutout bid with 9:25 left in the third with an impressive move off the right boards into the faceoff circle, where he beat Rinne with a wrist shot.