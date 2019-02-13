Flames prospect tries to jump into crowd and fight fan who threw garbage at him

(Screengrab: @hockeyfights)

Martin Pospisil is in hot water after he was caught on video trying to climb into the crowd and fight with a fan.

The Calgary Flames prospect, who is playing with the USHL’s Sioux City Musketeers, was in the penalty box when garbage was allegedly thrown at him from the stands.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Why even bother with that little glass if you’re not going to extend it up? Footage from the USHL Omaha Lancers via i/kbukgolf pic.twitter.com/5WTBAmoHfh — hockeyfights (@hockeyfights) February 10, 2019





The video starts with Pospisil standing on the bench and conversing with the fan, who is seated directly behind the penalty box. Pospisil then bends down and appears to pick up an object and throw it at the fan, who appears to pick up the object and chuck it right back at the player.

Pospisil quickly loses his cool, but before he can jump the glass and enter the crowd, a man standing in the penalty box grabs Pospisil and drags him into the tunnel.

While we’re not exactly sure what started the incident, reports on Twitter suggest that several Omaha Lancers fans were throwing garbage at Pospisil, who appeared to return the favour. The video definitely captures one of the fans throwing something at the player, but we’re not sure if Pospisil actually threw something at the fan before attempting to jump the glass and get at him. It’s tough to tell with the poor quality of the video.

Story continues

But either way, it’s not a good look for Pospisil, who will likely face a suspension for his actions. A fourth-round pick in the 2018 NHL draft, Pospisil had been enjoying a solid season, scoring 12 goals and adding 31 assists before this incident.

More hockey coverage on Yahoo Sports



