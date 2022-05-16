Flames outlast Stars in OT to seize series win, advance to second round

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Calgary Flames
    Calgary Flames
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Dallas Stars
    Dallas Stars
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Johnny Gaudreau
    Johnny Gaudreau
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Matthew Tkachuk
    Matthew Tkachuk
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jake Oettinger
    Jake Oettinger
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

CALGARY — The Calgary Flames won a playoff series for just the second time in the last 17 years with Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Dallas Stars in the seventh and deciding game of their series.

Johnny Gaudreau scored the overtime winner at 15:09.

He collected a rebound off an initial Elias Lindholm attempt and put a sharp-angled shot over Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, who made 61 saves in the game.

"You dream about stuff like that, scoring in a Game 7 in overtime," Gaudreau said.

The Flames will face the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference's semifinal in the first post-season Battle of Alberta since 1991. The best-of seven series opens Wednesday in Calgary.

"I've been here for nine years and never had even a sniff of a chance to play them in playoffs, so it's pretty special," Gaudreau said. "It's going to be a lot of fun, good for the province, going to be a lot of fun for them, for us. It's going to be a pretty cool series."

Tyler Toffoli and Matthew Tkachuk scored their first goals of the series for the Flames. Calgary's goalie Jacob Markstrom stopped 26 shots and had an assist in the win.

Jamie Benn and Vladislav Namestnikov scored for the Stars.

"We believed in each other," Benn said. "I thought we could win the series. Game 7 overtime. Was just one shot away."

After reaching the Stanley Cup final in 2004 when Calgary fell in seven games to the Tampa Bay Lightning — 2005 was a lockout year — the Flames didn't win another playoff series until 2015 when Calgary was bounced in the second round by Anaheim.

Calgary (50-21-11) headed into this year's playoffs the higher seed atop the Pacific Division, while Dallas (46-30-6) earned the first wild-card spot in the conference.

Playoff success scant in recent years, the Flames were under considerable pressure to win the first Game 7 in 16 years at the Saddledome in front of a sellout, and back up a stellar regular season with some post-season progress.

Gaudreau's goal was his second of the series after scoring on a penalty shot in Game 4. His assist on Tkachuk's goal was one of six.

"Johnny had a really strong series," Flames head coach Darryl Sutter said.

Calgary outshot Dallas 52-23 over three periods Sunday. Shots, missed shots and the Stars' blocked shots added up to more than 100 shot attempts by the Flames, but the score was deadlocked heading into the first overtime period of the series.

"We deserved to win," Sutter said.

Oettinger stopped Gaudreau on his doorstep near the 11-minute mark of the third, followed by Markstrom stoning Jacob Petersen on a breakaway.

The Flames drew even in the second period on Tkachuk's goal a second after a Dallas minor expired.

Markstrom head-manned the puck to Gaudreau, who dished to Tkachuk for a sharp-angled shot top corner at 8:44.

Namestnikov made it 2-1 for Dallas just 31 seconds after Toffoli had tied the game.

Namestnikov one-timed a wrist shot by Markstrom on a lateral feed from Joe Pavelski off the rush at 2:17.

Toffoli tipped in Oliver Kylington's shot from the boards just inside the blue line at 1:46.

The Flames outshot Dallas 17-8 in the first period, but the visitors led 1-0 on Benn's goal 40 seconds after puck drop.

Tyler Seguin from the side of the net fed Benn in the mid-slot and the Stars' captain beat Markstrom stick side.

Almost half of the 2022 edition of the Flames had never won a playoff round, while the Stars were deep in that experience having lost to the Lightning in the Cup final two years ago in Edmonton.

The series was a goaltending showcase of Markstrom and the 23-year-old Oettinger. Sutter called the latter "the best player in the series, that's for sure."

"Played a hell of a game. Haven't seen to many like that. If it wasn't for him, we wouldn't have been close to overtime," Benn said. "He's a phenomenal young goalie. He's going to be great for this organization for a long time."

On the back of a breakout playoff performance by Oettinger and punishing defence around their crease, the Stars held a high-scoring offence to 10 even-strength goals in seven games.

"They played us so hard and made us earn every inch," Tkachuk said. "It was one of the best feelings I've had in hockey when that went in for Johnny."

Markstrom saw less rubber in the series than Oettinger, but made the acrobatic, timely saves to give his team a chance to win in every game. He held off the Stars on two early chances in Sunday's extra period

The Stars boasted more recent Game 7 experience having edged the Colorado Avalanche in overtime two years ago to reach the conference final.

But Sutter has coached an abundance of them with his 8-3 record now unmatched by any other NHL coach in wins.

"I don't get too excited about it," Sutter said. "Not many guys have done and not many get the opportunity to do it. It's what you coach for, to win series."

Dallas was without top-line centre Roope Hintz (upper-body injury) and forward Luke Glendening (lower body) for Game 7. Forward Radek Faksa (upper body) did not play Sunday's third period.

Calgary's top shutdown defenceman Chris Tanev was also scratched with an undisclosed injury.

Calgary opened the series with a 1-0 win and a 2-0 loss at home before earning a split at American Airlines Center.

The Flames then won 2-1 at home and lost 4-2 in Dallas to send series back to Calgary for the finale.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2022.

Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Artemi Panarin rips home OT winner to lift Rangers over Penguins in Game 7

    Artemi Panarin's Game 7 overtime winner capped a thrilling 3-1 series comeback for the Rangers.

  • Chris Paul runs into Father Time and the future as another title window closes

    How far can a team go when it’s heavily dependent on an aging point guard who gets hurt?

  • Rangers, Flames win Game 7s in OT, advance to 2nd round

    NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Sunday night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York, which got its third straight comeback win after trailing 3-1 in the series. Andrew Copp had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 42 shots. The Rangers are the first team in NHL playoff

  • Scoreboard for Sunday, May 15, 2022

    Sunday's Scoreboard NHL Playoffs Best-of-Seven First Round N.Y. Rangers 4 Pittsburgh 3 OT (New York wins series 4-3) Calgary 3 Dallas 2 OT (Calgary wins series 4-3) --- NBA Playoffs Best-of-Seven Second Round Boston 109 Milwaukee 81 (Boston wins series 4-3) Dallas 123 Phoenix 90 (Dallas wins series 4-3) --- AHL Playoffs Best-of-Five Division Semifinals Milwaukee 2 Manitoba 1 (Milwaukee wins series 3-2) Rochester 4 Utica 3 OT (Rochester leads series 2-1) Springfield 7 Wilkes-Barre Scranton 6 (Spr

  • Party on: fans, business owners riding high on the Edmonton Oilers' playoff run

    Edmontonians are still revelling after the Oilers' clutch victory Saturday night. The Oilers shut out the Los Angeles Kings 2-0 in Game 7 of the opening round series, booking their ticket to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs for the the first time since 2017. Downtown Edmonton filled with the sound of fans, sporting orange, blue and white, cheering on the streets; traffic was jammed and drivers honked their horns to celebrate. "Yesterday was a dream come true," said Blair Gladue — als

  • ‘It felt like it was our time’: Hurricanes’ continue on Stanley Cup path, ousting Bruins

    Saturday’s 3-2 win, a sixth straight in Game 7s — the second against the Bruins in that run — felt not like a conclusion but merely a beginning, the start of something far bigger and more important.

  • Convicted killer turned tech whiz confronts his sordid past

    REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — When he was 20 years old, Harel Hershtik planned and executed a murder, shooting his victim in the head and burying the body in a crime that a quarter of a century later is still widely remembered for its grisly details. Today, he is the brains behind an Israeli health-tech startup, poised to make millions of dollars with the backing of prominent public figures and deep-pocket investors. Neither his conviction for premeditated murder, his lengthy prison sentence nor his pa

  • As tough as it will be, the Maple Leafs have to stay the course

    Even though the result was the same, the Maple Leafs showed something different against the Lightning.

  • Russia says it strikes Ukraine positions in battle for Donbas

    Russia said on Sunday it had pummelled Ukrainian positions in the east with missiles, targeting command centres and arsenals as its forces seek to encircle Ukrainian army units in the battle for Donbas. Nearly three months since the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, Russian and Russian-backed forces are still in control of an area of Ukraine about the size of Greece along the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea and in Ukraine's east bordering Russia. Russian forces have been driven out of the area around the city of Kharkiv in the northeast in the past two weeks, their most rapid losses since being expelled from areas around Kyiv and the north of Ukraine at the start of April.

  • Blazers put an end to surprising Giants' WHL playoff run

    LANGLEY, B.C. — The Vancouver Giants caught everyone's attention when they upset the top-seeded Everett Silvertips in the first round of the Western Hockey League playoffs in six games. The Kamloops Blazers, who finished one point behind the Silvertips and swept the Spokane Chiefs in their best-of-seven, first-round series, took notice and treated the underdog Giants with much more respect despite finishing 46 points ahead of them in the regular season. After pushing the Blazers to a Game 6 on S

  • Edmonton Oilers sign forward Carter Savoie to entry-level contract

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have announced that they have signed forward Carter Savoie to a three-year, entry-level contract beginning with this season. Savoie, 20, joined Oilers AHL affiliate Bakersfield on April 18 on an amateur tryout contract, appearing in two games and tallying two penalty minutes. Prior to his time with the Condors, he helped the University of Denver win the 2022 NCAA National Championship, scoring in three of the team's four games during the tournament. A sophomore wit

  • Maple Leafs rookie Michael Bunting among Calder Trophy finalists

    Toronto Maple Leafs left-winger Michael Bunting is one of the finalists of the Calder Trophy. Detroit Red Wings defenceman Moritz Seider and Anaheim Ducks centre Trevor Zegras are the other finalists for the award “to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition." "It feels good," Bunting said Wednesday in Toronto before the team departed for Tampa, Fla., for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series with the Lightning. "It was a lot of fun this season and I had s

  • Swelling around Kuemper's eye subsides, prepares for Blues

    DENVER (AP) — The swelling around Colorado Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper's right eye has subsided a week after catching a stick blade through his mask. ' “I can see now,” he said with a laugh Sunday after practice. This remains clear to him, too: The incident could’ve been far more serious. “I got pretty lucky," Kuemper said, “that it wasn’t worse.” The stick of Nashville center Ryan Johansen slipped through the protective bars on Kuemper's mask and caught him around the eyelid during Game 3 on

  • Inaugural St. John's women's hockey tournament brings fun, inclusion to the ice

    A sense of joy was palpable this weekend at a small rink in St. John's on Saturday, where dozens of women came together for the first big hockey tournament to involve teams from "overseas" in more than two years. Volunteers pulled together the inaugural Skoden Hockey Club Classic, bringing together more than 100 women's hockey players from the St. John's region with 21 of their long-distance counterparts from St-Pierre-Miquelon — the French archipelago off Newfoundland's Burin Peninsula. A langu

  • Jason Spezza is the leader the Leafs need to get over the line

    For all the playoff demons circling the Toronto Maple Leafs, 38-year-old NHL veteran Jason Spezza is the calmest guy on the ice and on the bench. His leadership has been essential in getting the Leafs to a series-deciding Game 7 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.&nbsp;

  • Backlund, Mangiapane lead Flames in 3-1 win over Stars to take series lead

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane and Mikael Backlund led a third-period surge by the Calgary Flames in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars to take a 3-2 lead in their playoff series. Mangiapane and Backlund each had a goal and an assist and Trevor Lewis added an empty-net goal for the Flames, who pushed the Stars to the brink of elimination in the best-of-seven conference quarterfinal. Game 6 is Saturday in Dallas. "It feels a lot better than if we were down, but we know it's going to be a real

  • Munoz shoots 60 at Byron Nelson, record 2nd this season

    McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Sebastian Munoz was standing in the middle of the fairway on the 18th hole thinking about his shot at a 59 in the first round of the Byron Nelson. After missing the green, he became the first player in PGA Tour history with two rounds of 60 in the same season. Munoz made a nice flop shot from the right of the green, then holed the 12-foot birdie putt to wrap up his 12-under round that included an impressive surge after his only bogey. “I mean, I wanted to give myself a cha

  • Johnny Gaudreau tees up 'Battle Of Alberta' with dramatic Game 7 OT winner

    It took everything they had, but the Flames eventually found a way to squeak by the pesky Stars and their breakout netminder in Game 7.

  • Three 7s: NHL has Game 7 tripleheader on tap for Saturday

    BOSTON (AP) — The players dream of it. The fans look forward to it. Game 7. And on Saturday, there will be three of them. The NHL is wrapping up the first round of the playoffs with a rare treat: back-to-back-to-back seventh games that will go a long way toward shaping the conference semifinals. The Carolina Hurricanes will host Boston in a matinee, followed by the two-time defending champion Lightning at Toronto and the Kings in Edmonton. It’s the first Game 7 tripleheader since 2014. “It’s goi

  • Gleyber day: Torres' 5 RBIs lead surging Yanks over Jays 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Gleyber Torres sent a fastball soaring, started jogging toward first base and raised his right arm about the time a young boy in the first row of the right field short porch caught the ball on the fly. Torres followed his go-ahead, three-run homer with a two-run single and led the surging New York Yankees over the Toronto Blue Jays 5-3 Wedesday for their 15th win in 17 games. “My swing is getting better and better,” Torres said. “I think confidence is back, and that is the most i