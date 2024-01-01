Flames outlast Philadelphia 4-3 to end Flyers' 9-game road points streak

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Mikael Backlund, Dennis Gilbert, Nazem Kadri and Blake Coleman scored and the Calgary Flames outlasted the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Sunday night.

Jacob Markstrom made 27 saves to help the Flames improve to 15-16-5. Andrew Mangiapane had three assists and Jonathan Huberdeau added an assist to snap a 12-game points drought.

“It’s confidence. Just making the plays when they’re there. I cannot complicate it on myself,” Huberdeau said. “That’s what I did tonight. I’ve just got to build on that and do the same thing over and over.”

Mangiapane entered the night with a goal and two assists in his previous 12 games.

“It’s good for, obviously, my confidence levels,” Mangiapane said. "Just have a good game and I think of late, I’ve been trending in the right direction.”

Rasmus Ristolainen, with his first of the season, and Bobby Brink and Egor Zamula scored for Philadelphia and Sam Ersson made 28 saves. The Flyers dropped to 19-12-5, failing to earn points for the first time in their last 10 road games.

“Every now and again we’re going to have games like this,” Ersson said. “It’s about finding ways to win games and today we came up short, but I think, as we showed at the end, that we push and we have that mentality that we don’t give in and we don’t give up. Obviously, a tough loss but some good things to take with us.”

There were four goals in the last 5:31, with Kadri beginning the spree to give Calgary a 3-1 lead. With Ersson off for an extra attacker, Brink scored with 3:24 to go.

Coleman scored into an empty net with 2:18 remaining. With Ersson off again, Zamula scored with 1:24 left.

“No quitting at the end,” Flyers center Sean Couturier said. “Too bad we didn’t show up the first two periods.”

UP NEXT

Flyers: At Edmonton on Tuesday night.

Flames: At Minnesota on Tuesday night.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

The Associated Press