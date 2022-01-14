Flames' Milan Lucic shares raw image of his wounded hands after in-game fight

CALGARY, AB - JANUARY 13: Milan Lucic #17 of the Calgary Flames fights Scott Sabourin #49 of the Ottawa Senators during an NHL game at Scotiabank Saddledome on January 13, 2022 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Derek Leung/Getty Images)

While the game of hockey has never been faster and more skilled, the throwback effect of rough play is almost guaranteed to get fans off their feet and liven up any game.

Hockey fights are definitely fun from a distance, but it's not always fans get to see the toll they take on a player's body.

Calgary Flames winger Milan Lucic gave the NHL world a good reminder of that with a photo of his hands post fight.

Early in the second period of Thursday’s game between the Flames and the Ottawa Senators, Lucic and Scott Sabourin dropped the gloves in front of a raucous Scotiabank Saddledome crowd in Calgary. Lucic, as we’ve gotten used to seeing over the years, made quick work of Sabourin in the hopes of igniting a comeback with his team down 2-0 at home.

The 33-year-old Lucic may have won the fight, but the tussle seems to have left a mark, as evidenced by a photo of his hands that surfaced following the Flames' eventual 4-1 loss.

Milan Lucic hands after his fight last night. pic.twitter.com/TdaLhv9Rs4 — Don Cherry (@CoachsCornerDC) January 14, 2022

Lucic has registered 13 points and 38 penalty minutes in 34 games this season. He has over 70 fights along his 15-year NHL career.

His fight with Sabourin wasn't the sole violent incident of Thursday's game, as brothers Matthew and Brady Tkachuk exchanged some pleasantries of their own, including a slash to the groin by Matthew on his little brother.

There's plenty to be frustrated about, as the Flames have now lost four games in a row and eight of their last 10, sitting outside of the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference — albeit with four more games to play in comparison to the San Jose Sharks.

Calgary is set to face the Florida Panthers at home on Tuesday. That should give Lucic's hands enough time to heal.

