Flames looking for offense, face hot Vegas team next

A four-game losing skid, with all the losses coming in regulation, has knocked the Calgary Flames from their perch.

For more than three months, the Flames were atop the Pacific Division -- and atop the Western Conference for much of that time, too.

However, when the Flames play host to the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night to kick off a stretch of eight of 10 games at home, they'll be sitting second to the San Jose Sharks.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"We're still in a good position," forward Austin Czarnik told the team's website. "It's not exactly life-or-death right now. Skids are going to happen. What matters is how you respond to them. We know how to win. We know how to score goals. We've done both those things all year. I know we're going to come ready and hungry (Sunday) to put a kibosh on this and play a team that just beat us."

The Flames will look to get back on track against a Golden Knights team that's riding a six-game winning streak, including a 2-1 win over the Flames in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Calgary is coming off a 2-0 loss to the Arizona Coyotes one night after losing to Vegas, and the team had a couple of days to digest the recent struggles. An obvious issue is scoring. The Flames are fourth in the league in scoring, but managed only five goals in those four games.

"We can't press too hard. When you're not scoring goals, that's what you tend to do," cautioned captain Mark Giordano. "As individuals, a team, just stick with it. We've got to be focused on being really good defensively, and when we do get into the O-zone, get to the net, get pucks there.

"We know we're going to score eventually. We have too many guys who have too much talent -- are too gifted -- not to."

Story continues

In the hopes of finding some wins, and goals, it appears coach Bill Peters will go back to the lines that have carried the team through much of the year, including a top trio of Johnny Gaudreau, Sean Monahan and Elias Lindholm. All three have struggled since the All-Star break.

"They haven't had a lot of puck luck, but I think that'll turn," Peters said. "They're due. They know it. They want to provide offense, and we'll give them the opportunity to do that."

The Golden Knights arrived in Calgary after thrashing the Vancouver Canucks 6-2 Saturday night, and sit eight points behind the Flames.

A big reason for their recent success is opening with a lead. The Knights have scored the first goal in five consecutive games and are doing a masterful job of maintaining their edge.

"It's a whole different game when you play with the lead," left wing Jonathan Marchessault told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "When we get that go-ahead goal, we play with more confidence. It's a big difference, obviously, when you're trailing. Sometimes you're trying a little harder, and it doesn't come as easy."

The Golden Knights were able to pretty much choke the life out of the Flames after gaining an early lead in their last meeting.

"With our group, we tell them, 'Continue to press,' " head coach Gerard Gallant said. "When you get a lead 1-0 and the other team scores within five minutes, it's not a big difference in the game. I think when you (maintain) that lead as much as we did (Wednesday) night, I think it's important."

--Field Level Media