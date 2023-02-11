Flames get hot in 2nd period for 7-2 win over Sabres

  • Buffalo Sabres left wing Zemgus Girgensons, center, is tied up with Calgary Flames defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, left, while trying to get a shot off on goalie Jacob Markstrom during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
    Buffalo Sabres left wing Zemgus Girgensons, center, is tied up with Calgary Flames defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, left, while trying to get a shot off on goalie Jacob Markstrom during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
  • Calgary Flames defenseman Dennis Gilbert (48) celebrates with center Mikael Backlund (11) after scoring against the Buffalo Sabres during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
    Calgary Flames defenseman Dennis Gilbert (48) celebrates with center Mikael Backlund (11) after scoring against the Buffalo Sabres during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
  • Buffalo Sabres left wing Victor Olofsson, left, skates with the puck in front of Calgary Flames left wing Andrew Mangiapane during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
    Buffalo Sabres left wing Victor Olofsson, left, skates with the puck in front of Calgary Flames left wing Andrew Mangiapane during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
  • Calgary Flames left wing Andrew Mangiapane, left, looks to shoot against Buffalo Sabres goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
    Calgary Flames left wing Andrew Mangiapane, left, looks to shoot against Buffalo Sabres goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
  • Buffalo Sabres right wing Kyle Okposo, right, tips the puck away from Calgary Flames center Blake Coleman during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
    Buffalo Sabres right wing Kyle Okposo, right, tips the puck away from Calgary Flames center Blake Coleman during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
  • Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson, right, celebrates after scoring against the Calgary Flames during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
    Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson, right, celebrates after scoring against the Calgary Flames during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
  • Calgary Flames defenseman Nikita Zadorov, right, battles for position over the puck with Buffalo Sabres left wing Victor Olofsson during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
    Calgary Flames defenseman Nikita Zadorov, right, battles for position over the puck with Buffalo Sabres left wing Victor Olofsson during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
  • Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson, left, looks to shoot as Calgary Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
    Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson, left, looks to shoot as Calgary Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
MARK LUKWICZAK
·2 min read

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Calgary Flames scored four times in just over five minutes in their 7-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.

Dillon Dube had a goal and three assists for Calgary and Tyler Toffoli had two goals and an assist. Jakob Pelletier, Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Dennis Gilbert also scored, while Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves.

Tage Thompson and Casey Mittelstadt scored for the Sabres, and goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 33 saves.

After falling behind 2-0, the Flames took control with a dominant second-period surge that saw them score four times between 2:17 and 7:39.

Pelletier, the 26th overall pick in the 2019 draft, began Calgary’s comeback with his first career goal. Backlund evened the score 20 seconds later from the right ciricle on a poor moment by Luukkonen.

Gilbert, a Buffalo native, scored his first goal of the season and the second of his career 4:04 into the second by collecting a drop pass and beating Luukkonen with a low slap shot.

Luukkonen made one of his best saves of the season on a two-man rush 7:09 into the second, robbing Dube. But the Flames quickly struck again, making it 4-2 20 seconds later on Kadri’s shot through traffic for his 20th goal of the season.

Calgary outshot Buffalo 34-8 through two periods.

Toffoli made it 5-2 1:57 into the third on a tap-in and scored his second of the game to make it 6-2 with 6:55 remaining. Dube scored with 2:49 left in the game for the final margin.

Thompson opened the scoring on the power play 7:56 into the game on his 35th goal of the season. He has a career-high 69 points through 51 games.

ANDERSSON OUT AGAIN

Calgary defenseman Rasmus Andersson was held out after he was struck by a vehicle while riding a scooter in Detroit on Wednesday. Andersson has been considered day to day and isn’t expected to miss a significant amount of time. Andersson is one of Calgary’s top defensemen and has 34 points on the season.

UP NEXT

Flames: Travel to Ottawa to play the Senators on Monday.

Sabres: Begin a three-game trip against the Los Angeles Kings on Monday.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

