Flames head coach Peters takes puck to face, returns with stitches

Bill Peters left Sunday’s game against the Arizona Coyotes looking just a little different. (Photo by Juan Ocampo/NHLI via Getty Images)

As we have learned, an NHL bench can be a dangerous place. The Minnesota Wild and Winnipeg Jets gave us proof on Friday night that the space can sometimes be grounds for a massive melee.

On Sunday no punches were thrown on the Calgary Flames’ bench, but head coach Bill Peters was in need of medical attention after an errant puck struck the 52-year old bench boss’ face.

#Flames coach Bill Peters just left the bench after he took a puck to the face. pic.twitter.com/Q0Ko5Knoun — FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) November 25, 2018





While the job security of NHL coaches has been poor to say the least during the 2018-19 season, one would think the one place a coach would be safe is literally standing behind a bench. Unfortunately for Peters, he ended up taking one right on the cheek.

Not letting the puck get the best of him, he returned to the game and was spotted rocking a noticeable set of stitches.

Bill Peters with stitches and all = toughest guy in the rink #Flames #CGYvsARI pic.twitter.com/9IRdO2Kys9 — Sportsnet 960 (@Sportsnet960) November 25, 2018





The injury did nothing to slow down the red-hot Flames (pun fully intended) as they defeated the Arizona Coyotes 6-1.

