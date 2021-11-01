Flames goalie Markstrom, Senators forward Batherson in NHL's weekly Three Stars

NEW YORK — Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom, Ottawa Senators right-winger Drake Batherson and Tampa Bay Lightning left-winger Alex Killorn are the NHL's Three Stars for the week ending Oct. 31.

Markstrom stopped 93 of the 94 shots he faced in that week, earning a 3-0-0 record with a 0.330 goals-against average, a .989 save percentage and two shutouts.

His solid goaltending has helped the Flames (6-1-1) move into first place in the Pacific Division while extending their winning streak to six games, dating back to Oct. 21.

The 31-year-old Markstrom has appeared in six games this season and leads the NHL with three shutouts with a 4-1-1 record, 1.33 GAA and .957 save percentage.

Batherson had three goals and three assists — including his first career hat trick — over the week.

Killorn led the NHL with four goals and added two assists in three games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2021.

The Canadian Press