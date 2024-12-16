Flames Forward Bringing Cup Champion Culture to Calgary

Ryan Lomberg had an exciting week ahead of a Saturday night clash with his old club. On Monday, the Calgary Flames forward celebrated his 30th birthday. Days later, his family of four grew to five as he welcomed a baby girl into the world.

With a matchup against his former Florida Panthers looming, he returned to the lineup for this week’s home stand after missing two games for the birth.

The next day, Christmas came early. Lomberg received his Stanley Cup Championship ring after helping the Florida Panthers capture Lord Stanley last year. With many of his old locker room pals in attendance, he opened one of the best gifts a hockey player can receive.

"Better than I could've imagined." beamed Lomberg as he flashed his new bling for the Flames media team.

He more than earned it during the Cup run as a hard-nosed forward who works for every inch he gets on the ice.

Lomberg embodies the effort needed to win championships. The experience and culture he brings to Calgary is why Flames GM Craig Conroy targeted the forward in free agency. Returning to the Flames after starting his career with them in 2017, what he offers the team now can't be measured on a scoresheet.

He also keeps things positive and light when needed. Lomberg made a shirtless appearance on the Flames post-game show this season, which got plenty of laughs.

Many teammates recognize his value the ice but also in the locker-room.

"His energy that he brings is like no other teammate I've ever played with," Sam Bennett, a center for the Panthers and familiar face in Calgary, told reporters before Saturday's game.

Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice suggested guys like Lomberg are extensions of the leadership he's trying to provide.

"They're really good at offsetting coaches because you're an ass most days, and then you get a guy that knows how to do it right," said Maurice, who knew how much value Lomberg brought as an energy guy in the room.

"He was a very crucial part in us winning last year" added another former Flames player, Mathew Tkachuk, at morning skate. "We were very lucky to have him, and Calgary's lucky to have him now."