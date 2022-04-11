Flames fill business building in Fort Worth, authorities say; cause under investigation

A fire erupted on Saturday night at a business in Fort Worth, collapsing its roof, authorities said.

The blaze was at a structure in the 6000 block of Dallas Avenue, the fire department said.

A firefighter was injured and taken to a hospital. The fire department did not describe his or her condition.

About 65 fire department personnel responded to the scene, and about 20 pieces of apparatus were there. The fire was declared under control after 30 minutes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The department did not say at what time the fire was reported or describe what type of business was involved.