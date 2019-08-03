Flames expect to sign Tkachuk before training camp

Calgary plans on inking Tkachuk to a contract before the end of the summer. (Getty)

The Calgary Flames are seemingly unfazed by the restricted free agent signing stalemate, and according to general manager Brad Treliving, the organization will sign Matthew Tkachuk by the start of training camp.

Treliving told NHL.com that inking the 21-year-old to a contract extension has been priority number one since the end of the season.

“That's what we're working toward,” the Calgary executive noted. “I know that's what Matthew wants as well. We've got to keep working away at it and get to the point where we can get a deal done that works for everybody.”

Tkachuk was selected by the Flames sixth overall in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, and throughout his three-year entry-level contract he has tallied 71 goals and 174 points in 224 games. The winger is fresh off his personal best season, where he hit career highs in goals, assists, and points. Just in time to sign a new deal, of course.

"We've got good young players that we think are right in the prime or starting the primes of their careers,” Treliving added. “Matthew has established himself as a top-end player, top-end young player just three years into his career. You're trying to get them looked after and fit into the course of your overall team structure.”

The RFA scene has been seemingly unchanged as top players, especially young forwards, await Mitch Marner’s contract to set the market ceiling. Calgary has a projected cap space of just over $7.75- million dollars, with one other RFA to sign in Andrew Mangiapane.

