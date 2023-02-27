Flames engulfed a Northwest Miami-Dade business. At least two people hospitalized

A business in West Little River went up in flames on Monday evening, sending at least two people to the hospital.

Shortly after 5 p.m., more than 15 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the fire near Northwest 94th Street and Northwest 17th Avenue. One of the injured people, MDFR told the Miami Herald, was transported to a nearby hospital for possible smoke inhalation-related issues. It’s unclear if the second person was injured or dealing with possible smoke inhalation-related issues.

Breaking News: A fire in NW Miami Dade at NW 93rd St @ NW 17th Ave has big black smoke in the area. @MiamiDadeFire and @MiamiPlice are just arriving. https://t.co/JekC6BlaLm — Total Traffic Miami (@TotalTrafficMIA) February 27, 2023

Firefighters were able to subdue the blaze, which spread to a neighboring structure that Channel 7 reports was a car.