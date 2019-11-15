Flames defenceman Brodie released from hospital, recovering at home

CALGARY — The Calgary Flames say defenceman TJ Brodie has been discharged from hospital and is recovering at home after collapsing during a team practice early Thursday.

Practice was halted when the 29-year-old Brodie fell to the ice and was convulsing during a skate. He was taken off the ice on a stretcher and went to hospital for evaluation.

In a statement Thursday evening, the team said Brodie had tests conducted at a local hospital and was "doing well in recovery at home with his family."

The team added that general manager Brad Treviling would give another update Friday morning from the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Brodie is in his ninth season with the Flames. The native of Chatham, Ont., has eight assists in 21 games this season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2019.

The Canadian Press