Flames bring 4-game win streak into matchup against the Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins (27-22-8, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Calgary Flames (29-25-5, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames seek to keep a four-game win streak alive when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Calgary has a 15-13-1 record at home and a 29-25-5 record overall. The Flames have given up 180 goals while scoring 185 for a +5 scoring differential.

Pittsburgh is 27-22-8 overall and 12-12-4 in road games. The Penguins have a +14 scoring differential, with 168 total goals scored and 154 given up.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams square off this season. The Penguins won 5-2 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nazem Kadri has 21 goals and 30 assists for the Flames. Blake Coleman has scored four goals and added two assists over the last 10 games.

Sidney Crosby has 32 goals and 30 assists for the Penguins. Kris Letang has scored three goals and added four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 7-3-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.8 penalties and 12.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Penguins: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.3 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: Andrei Kuzmenko: day to day (illness), A.J. Greer: out (foot).

Penguins: Jake Guentzel: out (upper body), Bryan Rust: out (upper body), Matt Nieto: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press