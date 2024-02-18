Flames bring 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Jets

Winnipeg Jets (33-14-5, second in the Central Division) vs. Calgary Flames (25-25-5, sixth in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames come into a matchup with the Winnipeg Jets after losing three straight games.

Calgary has a 25-25-5 record overall and a 12-13-1 record in home games. The Flames have conceded 170 goals while scoring 166 for a -4 scoring differential.

Winnipeg has a 33-14-5 record overall and a 15-7-3 record on the road. The Jets have a 27-2-1 record in games they score three or more goals.

The teams meet Monday for the second time this season. The Flames won the last meeting 5-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blake Coleman has 21 goals and 22 assists for the Flames. Nazem Kadri has one goal and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Mark Scheifele has 16 goals and 31 assists for the Jets. Gabriel Vilardi has scored three goals with one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 4-6-0, averaging 2.4 goals, four assists, 3.8 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Jets: 5-4-1, averaging 1.7 goals, 2.9 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: A.J. Greer: out (foot), Jakob Pelletier: day to day (upper body).

Jets: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press