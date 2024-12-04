Flames, Blue Jackets honor memory of Johnny Gaudreau with pregame ceremony

The Calgary Flames paid an emotional tribute to former star Johnny Gaudreau on Tuesday night with a special ceremony before their game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Members of Gaudreau's family were on hand to celebrate the life of the player known simply as "Johnny Hockey."

Gaudreau, who played eight of his 10 full NHL seasons with the Flames and two with the Blue Jackets, was honored with video montage before the game. Flames players all wore his jersey No. 13 as they went through pregame warmups. And Gaudreau's father Guy led a ceremonial puck drop with family members alongside on the ice.

An emotional ceremonial faceoff with the Gaudreau family, the Blue Jackets, and Flames ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rSi8yZHiXg — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 4, 2024

Gaudreau, 31, and his brother Matthew, 29, were killed on Aug. 29 after being hit by a suspected drunk driver while riding their bikes down a country road in Salem County, New Jersey, near their family hometown.

Through tears, Gaudreau's wife Meredith told Sportsnet earlier Tuesday that she was looking forward to returning to Calgary, "where it all began."

"I read everyone's messages," she said. "I feel like it's home away from home still, so it's just really nice. Being able to be here, and having fans see the kids, and there's a ton of people I'm going to see tonight. I am really happy to be here."

Johnny Gaudreau's wife Meredith and father Guy join other family members in a ceremonial puck drop before Tuesday night's game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome.

The Flames won the game as goaltender Dan Vladar, wearing a special mask honoring the Gaudreau brothers, stopped all 16 shots in a 3-0 victory.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Johnny Gaudreau remembered with emotional ceremony in Calgary