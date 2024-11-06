Flames in action against the Bruins following overtime victory

Calgary Flames (7-5-1, in the Pacific Division) vs. Boston Bruins (6-7-1, in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host the Calgary Flames after the Flames beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 in overtime.

Boston has gone 4-3-0 in home games and 6-7-1 overall. The Bruins have a 2-5-1 record when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

Calgary has a 7-5-1 record overall and a 3-2-1 record in road games. The Flames are 2-5-1 in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Brazeau has scored four goals with one assist for the Bruins. Mason Lohrei has over the last 10 games.

Jonathan Huberdeau has five goals and three assists for the Flames. Matthew Coronato has over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 4-5-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 2.9 assists, 5.1 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Flames: 4-5-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.2 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: None listed.

Flames: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press