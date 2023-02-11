Flames 3 stories high fill horizon as fire engulfs North Carolina industrial facility

Flames as tall as a three-story building filled the horizon as a large industrial facility burned out of control Saturday outside Goldsboro, North Carolina, according to Wayne County officials.

Seventeen fire departments have joined forces in an attempt to control the flames, which witnesses reported seeing from nearly 10 miles away.

The fire is centered in the unincorporated Dudley community, about 65 miles southeast of Raleigh.

“Wayne County 911 received a call at 1:27 a.m. (Saturday) regarding a large fire at National Salvage and Service Corp, 430 Old Mt. Olive Hwy,” Wayne County officials posted on Facebook.

“This site is a large industrial facility that houses railroad ties. A passerby saw the fire and told dispatchers the flames were three stories high.”

No injuries have been reported and an evacuation has not been called for in the surrounding area, the county reports.

Electricity to the plant was cut early Saturday by Duke Energy and Tri-County Electric, and Old Mount Olive Highway has been closed to traffic, officials said.

CSX railroad has also been asked to reroute any trains destined for the area, the county reported.

A cause for the fire has not yet been determined; investigators are on scene.

The grounds of National Salvage have all the fuel necessary for a fire to burn for days. The Indiana-based company operates a railroad tie processing facility in Dudley, which is in a largely rural area.

National Salvage reports it recycles “about 5 million ties per year,” a portion of which are ground up for “boiler fuel.”

“National Salvage & Service Corporation is a trusted industry leader in the dismantling of railroad tracks, the removal of railroad ties from right-of-ways and the demolition of bridges,” the company says.

“Railroad track removal and demolition is National’s core business — we have been removing tracks since National was founded in 1980.”