Flamengo fans clash with police at victory parade

Flamengo won their first Copa Libertadores title since 1981 thanks to a dramatic final few minutes on Saturday.

A goal down with a minute left in regular time, Gabriel Barbosa netted twice – including a 94th minute winner – to give the Rio de Janeiro club a 2-1 victory over Argentine giants River Plate.

Rio de Janeiro police and Flamengo fans (Credit: Getty Images)

As is customary with huge honours, Flamengo held a bus tour to parade the trophy, with tens of thousands of fans filling the streets, but celebrations swiftly descended into chaos.

After winning in the Estadio Monumental in Lima, Peru, the Brazilian club returned home but supporters clashed with police officers as the team finished up their open top bus drive through the Rio streets.

Fans of Flamengo clash with police (Credit: Getty Images)

A group of Flamengo fans threw bottles, rocks and various objects at police officers, while riot police appeared to be run over by colleagues amid the trouble.

Brazilian sides have traditionally struggled in the competition, particularly when compared to Argentinian sides. Their opponents in the final, River Plate, already have four titles to their name and were reigning champions before Jorge Jesus’ men beat them in the continent’s biggest game.

