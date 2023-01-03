Flame Resistant Fabric Market USD 6.12 billion by 2030 : GreyViews

GreyViews
·8 min read
GreyViews
GreyViews

Flame-Resistant Fabric Market Size by Type (Inherent and Treated), By Application (Non-Apparel and Apparel), By End-User (Defense & Public Safety Services, Industrial, Construction & Mining, Transportation and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

Pune India, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the flame-resistant fabric market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the flame-resistant fabric market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://greyviews.com/reports/flame-resistant-fabric-market/308/request-sample

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the type, application, end-user, and regions. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global flame-resistant fabric market are Lenzing AG, E.I. DuPont De Nemours and Company, Solvay S.A., Lanxess A.G, BASF SE, ICL, Albemarle Corporation, Thor Group Ltd, Avocet Dye & Chemical Co. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Teijin Aramid, Kaneka Corporation, Solvay, Milliken & Company, Gunei Che Flame Resistant Fabrics Industry Co., Ltd. among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide insulin pump market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.
Unlike conventional clothing, fire-resistant fabrics serve as a protective barrier in the event of an explosion or direct fire exposure due to their chemical structure. In fire-resistant fabrics, fireproof fibers are used or chemicals are used to render them more resistant to fire. Flame-resistant fabrics market growth is predicted to be aided by the increased demand from oil and gas and government regulations implemented over the forecast period. A variety of fabric-fire treatments, such as BS-476 and CRIB-5, are expected to have a positive impact on the market. During thermal exposures of workers, flame-resistant and retardant fabrics seek to create stable and inert barriers. This is why it is widely used in manufacturing industrial protective clothing. This product provides effective protection against excessive heat and direct exposure to flames, therefore increasing its popularity among workers and fueling its global demand. Flame-resistant fabrics continue to grow in the market due to strict legislation regulating worker protection levels and job security in the industry. It is imperative that manufacturers adopt multiple strategic initiatives, e.g., acquisitions that broaden their geographical reach, in order to remain competitive. Moreover, flame-resistant fabrics demand will increase exponentially over the forecast period due to increasing fire hazards like flash fires and combustible dust explosions in the paper & pulp, paint industries, food industries etc.

Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://greyviews.com/inquiry/308

Scope of Flame-Resistant Fabric Market Report:

Report Metric

Information

Study Period

2022-2030

Base Year          

2022

Forecast Period

2023-2030

Market Share Unit

USD Billion

Segments Covered

Type, Application, End-User, and Regions.

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa

Major Players

Lenzing AG, E.I. DuPont De Nemours and Company, Solvay S.A., Lanxess A.G, BASF SE, ICL, Albemarle Corporation, Thor Group Ltd, Avocet Dye & Chemical Co. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Teijin Aramid, Kaneka Corporation, Solvay, Milliken & Company, Gunei Che Flame Resistant Fabrics Industry Co., Ltd. among others

Segmentation Analysis

Treated is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. 

The type segment includes inherent and treated. The treated segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Treated fabrics dominate because of their low costs in comparison to inherent fabrics. In order for the treated fabric to become fire-resistant, it is treated with chemical additives such as organohalogen and organophosphorus compounds. When exposed to fire, these compounds extinguish the flames chemically.

Apparel is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. 

The application segment includes non-apparel and apparel. The apparel segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. As the demand for flame-fighting uniforms grows, apparel flame-resistant fabric becomes the most important market segment. With a rise in protective clothing demand, the apparel bifurcation held the largest market share, over 70%, in 2021, and will keep on rising during the forecast period

Transportation is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. 

The end-user segment includes defense & public safety services, industrial, construction & mining, transportation and others.  The transportation segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Vehicle interiors, ships, trains, and military and civilian aircraft are increasingly lined with fabrics that help prevent a raging fire as regulations tighten worldwide and personnel safety improves, which will propel the growth of the flame-resistant fabric market.

Regional Analysis           

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for flame-resistant fabric include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The Asia Pacific region witnessed a major share. The expansion of industrial sectors across the region propels the growth of the market. Further, industries will require a large number of workers in the upcoming years, thus resulting in an increase in the need for protective clothing to prevent fire accidents.

Country Analysis

  • Germany

Germany's flame-resistant fabric market size was valued at USD 0.35 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.58 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2030.
A surge in the transportation industry, in which flame-resistant fabrics are extensively used for a wide range of items related to the industry, propels the growth of the market.

  • China

China’s flame-resistant fabric market size was valued at USD 0.36 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.60 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2030.
As workers' safety becomes increasingly important across the oil and gas industry, petrochemical industry and chemical industry, in the country, the market for flame-resistant apparel is expected to grow.

  • India

India's flame-resistant fabric market size was valued at USD 0.27 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.45 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2030.
The rising demand for flame-resistant fabrics in the transportation industry and the growing market for electronic vehicles in the country are driving the growth of the flame-resistant market.
Covid-19 Impact
Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the increasing demand from the automotive and transportation segment for the safety of workers from fire, propelling the growth of the market across the countries.

Buy Now Full Report @ https://greyviews.com/checkout/308/single_user_license

Contact Us

Rocky Shah

GreyViews

Pune India

Phone: (+44) 162-237-1047

Email: sales@greyviews.com

Web: https://greyviews.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Browse Related Reports:

Metal Fiber Felt Market Size By Type (Inconel, Stainless Steel, and Others), By Application (Automobile, Petrochemical Industry, Manufacturing Industry, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/metal-fiber-felt-market/360

Aluminium Composite Panels Market Size By Product (Polyester, PVDF, Laminating Coating, Oxide Films, and Others), By Vehicle Type (Light Commercial Vehicles and Passenger Cars), By Application (Automotive, Railways, Construction, Advertisement Board, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/aluminium-composite-panels-market/347

Metal Fiber Market Size By Type (Nickel, Copper, Steel, Aluminium, and Others), By Application (Power & Electronics, Automotive, Chemical and Materials, Textile, Aerospace and Defense, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/metal-fiber-market/345

Flexible Rubber Sheets Market Size By Base Material (Synthetic Rubber, Recycled Rubber, Natural Rubber, and Reclaimed Rubber), By End-User (Construction Industry, Chemicals Industry, Military & Defense, Automotive Industry, Aerospace Industry, Marine Industry, and Mining Industry), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/flexible-rubber-sheets-market/342

Paint Cans Market Size By Material (Plastic and Metal), By Capacity (1001-2000 ml, 3001-4000ml, 1000ml and below, 2002-3000ml, and 4001 ml and above), By End-User (Consumer and Professional), and Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/paint-cans-market/337

Silicone Textile Softeners Market Size By Type (Amino Textile Softeners, Multiple Block Textile Softeners, and Others), By Application (In-Fabric and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/silicone-textile-softeners-market/328

Polyurea Coatings Market Size By Raw Material (Aliphatic and Aromatic), By Technology (Spraying, Pouring, and Hand Mixing), By Application (Building & Construction, Transportation, Industrial, and Landscape), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/polyurea-coatings-market/322

Corrosion Protection Coatings and Acid Proof Lining Market Size By Application (Oil & Gas, Marine, Power Generation, Automotive, Construction, Transportation Vehicles, Chemicals, and Others), By Technology (Waterborne, Powder-based, and Solvent-borne), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/corrosion-protection-coatings-and-acid-proof-lining-market/319

Stain-Resistant Fabric Market Size By Product (Cotton, Silk, Denim, Polyester, Nylon and Others), By Distribution (Shopping Mall and Supermarket, Franchised Store, Online Store and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/stain-resistant-fabric-market/314

Flame-Resistant Fabric Market Size by Type (Inherent and Treated), By Application (Non-Apparel and Apparel), By End-User (Defense & Public Safety Services, Industrial, Construction & Mining, Transportation and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/flame-resistant-fabric-market/308


Latest Stories

  • Avalanche activate Nathan MacKinnon off injured reserve

    DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche activated forward Nathan MacKinnon from injured reserve before their game against Toronto on Saturday night. MacKinnon has missed the last 11 games with an upper-body injury. His 26 assists were tied for the league lead when he went out during the first period of a game at Philadelphia on Dec. 5. He also has eight goals. The 27-year-old signed an eight-year extension in August after helping the Avalanche to their third Stanley Cup title in franchise history.

  • Stidham helps Raiders nearly shock Niners in his 1st start

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — In his first NFL start, Jarrett Stidham threw for 365 yards and three touchdowns against the NFL's top defense — and apologized to his teammates after the game. Stidham, named the Raiders' starter Wednesday after nine-year veteran Derek Carr was benched, did just about everything he could for Las Vegas against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. He finished 23 of 34 passing but threw two interceptions, including a pick in overtime that set up Robbie Gould's short field goal and g

  • Canada defender Alistair Johnston makes debut for Celtic in 2-2 tie in Old Firm derby

    GLASGOW, United Kingdom — Canadian defender Alistair Johnston made his Celtic debut Monday with Kyogo Furuhashi's 88th-minute goal securing a point for the Scottish league leader in a 2-2 tie with Glasgow rival Rangers. Trailing 1-0 after a fifth-minute Daizen Maeda goal, Rangers pulled ahead early in the second half on goals by Ryan Kent (47th minute) and skipper James Tavernier (53rd, from penalty spot). Furuhashi tied it up in a goalmouth scramble that saw the ball bounce off several defender

  • Canada's Louttit crowds World Cup ski jump podium

    LJUBNO, Slovenia — Canada's Alexandria Louttit finished just outside the medals in women's World Cup ski jumping Sunday by placing fourth in Ljubno, Slovenia. Austria's Eva Pinkelnig, Norway's Anna Odine Stroem and Germany's Selina Freitag finished first to third respectively. Louttit, an 18-year-old from Calgary, matched her career-best result after also finishing fourth last month in Villach, Austria. Calgary's Abigail Strate was eighth in a field of 50 women. Louttit and Strate helped Canada

  • Jokic has triple-double, Nuggets win showdown with Celtics

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 30 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, and the hot-shooting Denver Nuggets beat the Boston Celtics 123-111 on Sunday night in a matchup of NBA conference leaders that was delayed about 35 minutes because a powerful dunk bent one of the rims. Jokic hit 10 of 13 shots from the field and all eight free throws in his second straight triple-double and ninth of the season. Bruce Brown added 21 points for the Nuggets, who shot 57% from the floor and made 17 of 30 3-pointe

  • Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4 in shootout, win 11th straight

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at

  • Lions rout Bears 41-10 and take playoff hopes to Green Bay

    DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw two of his three touchdown passes to Brock Wright in the first half, and the Detroit Lions beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 on Sunday to remain in the playoff chase. The Lions (8-8) have won seven of nine to give themselves a shot at earning a postseason spot for the first time since 2016 going into their regular-season finale at Green Bay. The Justin Fields-led Bears (3-13) took two leads in the opening quarter before collapsing and losing a franchise-record ninth st

  • Weegar gives Flames big lift in 3-2 win over Canucks

    CALGARY — Defenceman Mackenzie Weegar notched his first goal as a Flame and added an assist Saturday night to lead Calgary to a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary (18-13-7), which has points in 12 of its last 15 (8-3-4) games. Sheldon Dries and Elias Pettersson replied for Vancouver (16-17-3), which has dropped two straight on the road after winning seven in a row in opposition rinks. Getting the start for the Flames, Jacob Markstrom made

  • Winter Classic: Bruins squeeze past Penguins at Fenway Park

    The Boston Bruins just edged out the Pittsburgh Penguins on a pair of goals by Jake DeBrusk in front of a packed Fenway Park in the 2023 Winter Classic.

  • Analysis: NFC is wide open heading into final weekend of NFL

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady again was at his best when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers needed him most. The 45-year-old, seven-time Super Bowl champion had one of the best statistical games of his 23-year career in a 30-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday that clinched Tampa’s second straight NFC South title. Another old quarterback who also wears No. 12 is one way win away from joining Brady in the playoffs. Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay Packers routed Minnesota 41-17 for their fourth strai

  • Forsberg, Karlsson, Raanta named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Nashville left-wing Filip Forsberg, San Jose defenceman Erik Karlsson and Carolina goaltender Antti Raanta have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Forsberg led the NHL with five goals and tied for the league lead with seven points over three games last week. He had back-to-back three-point performances with a goal and two assists in a 6-1 victory over Anaheim on Friday and his eighth career hat trick in a 5-4 overtime loss to Vegas on Saturday. Karlsson led the NHL with sev

  • Montreal-area teen punches her way to boxing success

    Two years ago, Talia Birch hadn't set foot in a boxing ring. She decided to lace up the gloves as a way to stay in shape during the pandemic. Now, she has collected a series of accolades, is undefeated after five fights, and is on her way to the Canada Games in Prince Edward Island in February. The 17-year-old said she wants to ride her boxing success as far as it will take her. "I know it's just the beginning," she said during an interview on Friday at her home boxing gym, Club de Boxe G1, in V

  • Morant, Jones lead Grizzlies to 118-108 victory over Kings

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 35 points, Tyus Jones added 18 and the Memphis Grizzlies broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to beat the Sacramento Kings 118-108 on Sunday night. Dillon Brooks added 15 for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 14 and three blocks as the Grizzlies won their third straight. Morant added eight rebounds and five assists. Jones had eight assists and Steven Adams tied his career-high with 23 rebounds. De'Aaron Fox led the Kings with 19 points

  • CF Montreal signs defender George Campbell to three-year contract

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal signed defender George Campbell to a three-year contract on Friday. The deal includes an option year for the 2026 season, the Major League Soccer club said in a release. The 21-year-old centre back was acquired by CF Montreal on Dec. 13 from Atlanta United FC. Campbell played in 36 regular-season games over three seasons with Atlanta. He has also made two appearances for the American U20 national team. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2022. Th

  • Chargers' Ekeler hits 100-reception mark for the season

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler became the fifth running back in NFL history to have a 100-reception season with his first catch during Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Ekeler caught an 8-yard pass from Justin Herbert on the Chargers' opening possession, giving him the sixth 100-reception season by a running back. Ekeler joins former Chargers great LaDainian Tomlinson, Larry Centers of Arizona, Matt Forte of Chicago and Christian McCaffrey as t

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • Jets' playoff hopes slide away again with 5th straight loss

    SEATTLE (AP) — The New York Jets' lengthy slide finally reached the bottom. From legitimate playoff contenders barely a month ago to yet another postseason spent at home as a spectator. New York was eliminated from postseason contention with its 23-6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, ensuring that for the franchise-record 12th straight season the Jets won't be part of the NFL playoffs, the longest active drought in the league. The Jets (7-9) last reached the postseason in 2011 and will fin

  • Rangers relegate No. 1 pick Alexis Lafrenière to the press box

    The Rangers are benching the first overall pick in 2020 for a crucial game against the Lightning as Lafrenière's NHL struggles trudge on.

  • Bunting scores two, Leafs top Avalanche 6-2

    DENVER (AP) — Michael Bunting had two goals, Auston Matthews and T.J. Brodie scored 24 seconds apart in the second period, and the Toronto Maple Leafs spoiled Nathan MacKinnon’s return with a 6-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night. Matthews added an assist to his 18th goal, Mitch Marner and Pierre Engvall also scored, and Matt Murray stopped 26 shots for Toronto. “They got Nate back tonight, which gives them a big push,” Matthews said. “I thought we would be defended really well a

  • Stars sign veteran Joe Pavelski to extension through 2023-24

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Veteran forward Joe Pavelski signed a one-year contract extension with the Dallas Stars on Sunday before he could have become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season. The extension for the 2023-24 season has a base salary of US$3.5 million, along with an additional $2 million in potential performance bonuses. The 38-year-old Pavelski currently is in his fourth season with Dallas and his 17th in the NHL. Pavelski has appeared in all 38 games this season and is th