Flame Resistant Fabric Market USD 6.12 billion by 2030 : GreyViews

Flame-Resistant Fabric Market Size by Type (Inherent and Treated), By Application (Non-Apparel and Apparel), By End-User (Defense & Public Safety Services, Industrial, Construction & Mining, Transportation and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

Pune India, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the flame-resistant fabric market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the flame-resistant fabric market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the type, application, end-user, and regions. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global flame-resistant fabric market are Lenzing AG, E.I. DuPont De Nemours and Company, Solvay S.A., Lanxess A.G, BASF SE, ICL, Albemarle Corporation, Thor Group Ltd, Avocet Dye & Chemical Co. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Teijin Aramid, Kaneka Corporation, Solvay, Milliken & Company, Gunei Che Flame Resistant Fabrics Industry Co., Ltd. among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide insulin pump market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Unlike conventional clothing, fire-resistant fabrics serve as a protective barrier in the event of an explosion or direct fire exposure due to their chemical structure. In fire-resistant fabrics, fireproof fibers are used or chemicals are used to render them more resistant to fire. Flame-resistant fabrics market growth is predicted to be aided by the increased demand from oil and gas and government regulations implemented over the forecast period. A variety of fabric-fire treatments, such as BS-476 and CRIB-5, are expected to have a positive impact on the market. During thermal exposures of workers, flame-resistant and retardant fabrics seek to create stable and inert barriers. This is why it is widely used in manufacturing industrial protective clothing. This product provides effective protection against excessive heat and direct exposure to flames, therefore increasing its popularity among workers and fueling its global demand. Flame-resistant fabrics continue to grow in the market due to strict legislation regulating worker protection levels and job security in the industry. It is imperative that manufacturers adopt multiple strategic initiatives, e.g., acquisitions that broaden their geographical reach, in order to remain competitive. Moreover, flame-resistant fabrics demand will increase exponentially over the forecast period due to increasing fire hazards like flash fires and combustible dust explosions in the paper & pulp, paint industries, food industries etc.

Scope of Flame-Resistant Fabric Market Report:

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Type, Application, End-User, and Regions.



Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Lenzing AG, E.I. DuPont De Nemours and Company, Solvay S.A., Lanxess A.G, BASF SE, ICL, Albemarle Corporation, Thor Group Ltd, Avocet Dye & Chemical Co. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Teijin Aramid, Kaneka Corporation, Solvay, Milliken & Company, Gunei Che Flame Resistant Fabrics Industry Co., Ltd. among others

Segmentation Analysis

Treated is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The type segment includes inherent and treated. The treated segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Treated fabrics dominate because of their low costs in comparison to inherent fabrics. In order for the treated fabric to become fire-resistant, it is treated with chemical additives such as organohalogen and organophosphorus compounds. When exposed to fire, these compounds extinguish the flames chemically.

Apparel is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The application segment includes non-apparel and apparel. The apparel segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. As the demand for flame-fighting uniforms grows, apparel flame-resistant fabric becomes the most important market segment. With a rise in protective clothing demand, the apparel bifurcation held the largest market share, over 70%, in 2021, and will keep on rising during the forecast period

Transportation is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The end-user segment includes defense & public safety services, industrial, construction & mining, transportation and others. The transportation segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Vehicle interiors, ships, trains, and military and civilian aircraft are increasingly lined with fabrics that help prevent a raging fire as regulations tighten worldwide and personnel safety improves, which will propel the growth of the flame-resistant fabric market.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for flame-resistant fabric include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The Asia Pacific region witnessed a major share. The expansion of industrial sectors across the region propels the growth of the market. Further, industries will require a large number of workers in the upcoming years, thus resulting in an increase in the need for protective clothing to prevent fire accidents.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's flame-resistant fabric market size was valued at USD 0.35 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.58 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2030.

A surge in the transportation industry, in which flame-resistant fabrics are extensively used for a wide range of items related to the industry, propels the growth of the market.

China

China’s flame-resistant fabric market size was valued at USD 0.36 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.60 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2030.

As workers' safety becomes increasingly important across the oil and gas industry, petrochemical industry and chemical industry, in the country, the market for flame-resistant apparel is expected to grow.

India

India's flame-resistant fabric market size was valued at USD 0.27 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.45 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2030.

The rising demand for flame-resistant fabrics in the transportation industry and the growing market for electronic vehicles in the country are driving the growth of the flame-resistant market.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the increasing demand from the automotive and transportation segment for the safety of workers from fire, propelling the growth of the market across the countries.

