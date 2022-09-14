ReportLinker

Major players in the flame arrestor market are Ermacora, Emerson Electric Co. , Braunschweiger Flammenfilter, L&J Technologies, Morrison Bros. Co. , Tornado Combustion Technologies, Motherwell Tank Protection, Protectoseal, Ergil, Westech Industrial, and PROTEGO.

New York, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Flame Arrestor Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319517/?utm_source=GNW





The global flame arrestor market is expected to grow from $4.30 billion in 2021 to $4.72 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The flame arrestor market is expected to grow to $6.07 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.5%.



The flame arrestor market consists of sales of flame arrestors by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) that are safety devices used for stopping the spread of an open fire, limiting the spread of an explosion, and confining fire within a controlled location, among other uses.A flame arrestor, also called a flame trap, is a device that stops fluid combustion by extinguishing the flame.



The flame arrester works by absorbing heat from the subsonic flame surface and keeping the combustion gas-air mixture below the autoignition temperature. The industries that are engaged in systems that collect gases emitted by liquids and solids highly depend on the flame arrestor manufacturing market.



The main types of flame arrestor are in-line and end-of-line.The in-line market consists of sales of flame arrestors, which are used in piping systems to protect downstream equipment.



In-line flame arrestors refer to the units used to prevent the propagation of an explosion within a pipeline.The different applications include storage tanks, pipelines, incinerators, ventilation systems, and others.



The various end-users are oil and gas, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, mining, power generation, and others.



Asia Pacific is the largest region in the flame arrestor market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the flame arrestor market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The flame arrestor market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides flame arrestor market statistics, including global market size, regional shares, competitors with a flame arrestor market share, detailed flame arrestor market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the flame arrestor industry. This flame arrestor market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



Increasing oil and gas exploration activities is expected to propel the growth of the flame arrestor market going forward.The upstream sector of the oil and gas industry includes exploration activities, including preparation for geological surveys and acquisition of land rights, and production activities, including onshore and offshore drilling.



Flame arrestors are devices that allow gas to pass through but prohibit a flame from igniting, preventing a large fire or explosion as a result of increased production and safety concerns about safe gas transportation operations.For instance, in March 2022, according to a survey report published by S&P Global, a US-based publicly traded corporation, oil and gas exploration activities were up sharply in Q1 with reported increases in production, capital expenditures, employment, and overall operating costs.



In addition, nearly 52% of respondents reported an increase in oil production, along with 47% reporting an increase in natural gas production during the first quarter of 2022. Therefore, the increasing oil and gas exploration activities are driving the growth of the flame arrestor market.



New product innovations have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the flame arrestor market.Major companies operating in the flame arrestor sector are focused on developing new product innovations to strengthen their position.



For instance, in February 2020, BelGas FM, a US-based flame arrestor manufacturer, introduced a new feature to their product, a face plate with a pressed, sealed sight glass instead of the one that is welded or held in place with a lock nut. This removes seams and gaps, reduces the risk of leaks, and improves the arrestor’s ability to endure vibration from machinery.



In May 2022 Protectoseal, a US based company that manufactures safety and flame control products acquired Elmac Technologies for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, the protectoseal company wants to grow with organic expansion and acquisition.



Elmac Technologies is a UK-based manufacturer of flame arrestors.



The countries covered in the flame arrestor market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319517/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



