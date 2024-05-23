Flaharty has 3 hits, drives in winning runs in 7th to lift Utah over Oregon 4-2 in Pac-12 Tournament

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Matt Flaharty had three hits and drove in three runs, including two in the bottom of the seventh inning, to lift seventh-seeded Utah to a 4-2 win over third-seeded Oregon in pool play at the Pac-12 Conference Tournament on Wednesday.

Drake Digiorno and TJ Clarkston singled with one out in the seventh. After Digorno was was picked off third by Brady Mullan (4-1), Kaden Carpenter and Hunter Antillon both walked. Flaharty then delivered a single up the middle on a 2-2 pitch.

Utah (33-22) went 1-1 in pool play, which wraps up Thursday when Oregon faces second-seeded USC.

Bryson Van Sickle (5-1) got the winning, allowing four hits and one earned run in seven innings. Merit Jones struck out three of the six batters he faced for his first save.

Oregon (37-17) scored an unearned run in the third and Bryce Boettcher singled in Chase Meggers, who tripled, in the fifth.

Flaharty drove in a run with a triple in the fourth and the Utes tied it again in the fifth when Clarkson drew a bases loaded walk.

Bruer Webster also had three hits for Utah, which had 13 singles and Flaharty's triple.

Bennett Thompson had two of the four Oregon hits.

