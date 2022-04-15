Flagship Russian warship Moskva has sunk ‘after Ukrainian missile strike’

File photo (REUTERS)

The flagship Russian warship, the Moskva, has sunk after being badly damaged, Russia has admitted in a significant blow to Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russia’s defence ministry said it sank Thursday in a storm after being gutted by fire while Ukraine said it had hit the warship with missiles late on Wednesday off the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Odesa.

Russia’s statement made no mention of Ukrainian forces.

The 510-crew warship was a flagship symbol of Russia’s military power, and has led Russia’s naval attack on Ukraine. It is a guided missile cruiser, the lead ship of the Project 1164 Atlant class and was named after the city of Moscow.

The Russian state media agency, TASS, quoted the Russian ministry of defence as saying, “the vessel lost its balance due to damage sustained in the hull” as it was being towed to port.

The ship was the one used by Russian forces as they demanded that Ukrainians on Snake Island surrender - only to be told, “Russian warship, go f*** yourself”.

The incident is considered an iconic moment of defiance and Ukraijne recently unveiled a postage stamp commemorating it.

Ukraine’s Odesa region’s governor Maksym Marchenko said his country’s forces struck the ship with two neptune anti-ship missiles.

The news of the flagship’s damage overshadowed Russian claims of advances in the southern port city of Mariupol, which has witnessed some of the heaviest fighting of the war.

Western officials said earlier on Thursday that the damage to the flagship warship was another sign of Russian incompetence.

“Whether it’s as a consequence of ineptitude on board or an attack by Ukrainian forces,” said a Western official, “regardless of how it’s happened, it’s a massive blow for Russian credibility.

“I think that’s why we’re seeing conflicting Russian narratives in that space.

“Because either they’ve been vulnerable to an attack by Ukrainians, and that questions their competence, or they have had a fire on board a capital ship, which has then resulted in detonation of its magazine, where its ammunition is stored, and that is just another bit of incompetence.”