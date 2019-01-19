Flagler, Hightower help Presbyterian beat Longwood 71-64

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) -- Adam Flagler had 21 points, Cory Hightower added 11 points and 12 rebounds, and Presbyterian defeated Longwood 71-64 on Saturday.

Romeo Crouch had 14 points and six rebounds for Presbyterian (11-9, 3-2 Big South Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory.

Shabooty Phillips had 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Lancers (12-8, 2-3). Isaiah Walton added 11 points.

There was little scoring in the final five minutes after Phillips made two free throws to draw Longwood within 62-55. The Blue Hose added seven free throws and Francois Lewis capped the scoring with a dunk. Longwood was never closer than five points down the stretch.

Presbyterian outscored Longwood 34-27 in the first half but 3-pointers by Phillips and Sean Flood tied it and the Lancers would go on to lead 46-42 with 12:35 remaining. There were three ties and three lead changes after that.

