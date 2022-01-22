Flagler, Cryer lead No. 5 Baylor past Oklahoma 65-51

CLIFF BRUNT
·2 min read
  • Baylor guard LJ Cryer (4) goes to the basket in front of Oklahoma forward Akol Mawein (11) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    Baylor guard LJ Cryer (4) goes to the basket in front of Oklahoma forward Akol Mawein (11) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
  • Baylor guard Kendall Brown (2) goes to the basket past Oklahoma guard Bijan Cortes (14) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    Baylor guard Kendall Brown (2) goes to the basket past Oklahoma guard Bijan Cortes (14) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
  • Baylor guard Matthew Mayer (24) shoots as Oklahoma guard Elijah Harkless (55) defends in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    Baylor guard Matthew Mayer (24) shoots as Oklahoma guard Elijah Harkless (55) defends in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
  • Oklahoma forward Akol Mawein, left, shoots in front of Baylor forward Flo Thamba (0) and guard Kendall Brown, right, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    Oklahoma forward Akol Mawein, left, shoots in front of Baylor forward Flo Thamba (0) and guard Kendall Brown, right, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Adam Flagler scored 16 points, and No. 5 Baylor defeated Oklahoma 65-51 on Saturday.

LJ Cryer added 14 points and Matthew Mayer had 12 for the Bears (17-2, 5-2 Big 12). The defending national champions bounced back to win both games this week after losing at home to Texas Tech and Oklahoma State the previous week. Baylor swept the regular-season series with Oklahoma and now has 14 straight wins away from home.

Umoja Gibson scored 13 points and Elijah Harkless added 12 for the Sooners (12-7, 2-5), who committed 25 turnovers. Oklahoma lost its fourth straight after a promising start that saw the Sooners nearly crack the AP Top 25.

Oklahoma didn’t score for more than five minutes to start the game as Baylor ran out to a 10-0 early lead. Baylor led 15-11 at the 8:37 mark of the first half before the Sooners put the clamps on during an 8-0 run that gave them a 19-15 lead.

Baylor closed the half strong and led 25-21 at the break. Oklahoma committed 14 turnovers in the first half to undercut its solid 47% shooting from the field.

Oklahoma was cold to start the second half too, and Baylor took advantage with an 8-0 run to go up 33-21.

Tanner Groves hit a 3-pointer, then Harkless made two free throws with just over seven minutes remaining to trim Baylor's lead to three.

Baylor's James Akinjo fell hard on his back after making a layup with 6:37 to play. He left the game and did not return. The Big 12 assists leader missed Tuesday’s win at West Virginia with a lower back injury.

Groves was called for a technical with 6:09 remaining after Mayer hit him in the face with his knee and Groves let the officials know he disagreed with their no-call. There also was a personal foul on Oklahoma, and Baylor's Cryer made all four free throws to put the Bears up 51-42 and give them control of the game for good.

THE TAKEAWAY

Baylor: The Bears appear to have righted the ship after the losses the previous week. In the previous meeting with Oklahoma, the Bears committed 26 turnovers and barely won. This time, Baylor collected 16 steals and scored 35 points off Oklahoma's turnovers.

Oklahoma: The Sooners shot relatively well but could not keep the ball. At times, Oklahoma's turnovers exceeded its field-goal attempts. They played solid defense, but they can't make so many mistakes and beat a sound team like Baylor.

UP NEXT

Baylor: Hosts Kansas State on Tuesday.

Oklahoma: At West Virginia on Wednesday.

___

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: twitter.com/CliffBruntAP

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

