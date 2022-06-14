'Whisky war' with Denmark over tiny Arctic island ends peacefully with deal

·5 min read

OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has struck a historic deal with Denmark, settling a dispute stretching back five decades over a 1.3-square-kilometre island in the Arctic.

Joly and the Danish foreign affairs minister Jeppe Kofod signed an agreement Tuesday to divide Hans Island, an uninhabited rock situated between Ellesmere Island, in Nunavut, and Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory.

The island has been the subject of fifty years of diplomatic disputes between the two nations, as it sits in the territorial waters of both.

Joly hailed the signing as a "historic day," adding that it ended the "friendliest of all wars" which involved both nations leaving bottles of spirits on the island with little notes for one another while removing each other's flags.

After the signing of the deal, the foreign ministers symbolically exchanged bottles of spirits, with notes attached, to end the "whisky war."

Joly said the agreement means that Canada and Denmark could both plant their flags "of the same colour" on the "small but important island in the Arctic."

She said the dispute had occupied 26 previous Canadian foreign ministers and its peaceful resolution showed that nations can resolve territorial differences in "a peaceful manner."

In a pointed reference to Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, Joly said the deal with Denmark had been struck "at a very important time in our history because we know that authoritarian leaders believe that they can … draw boundaries by force."

In a further reference to Russia, she said by striking a deal "Canada and Denmark and Greenland are sending a clear message to other Arctic states" that disputes can be resolved through peaceful diplomacy.

The agreement over the sovereignty of Tartupaluk — the island's Inuit name — followed consultation with Inuit people from both Nunavut and Greenland.

They will maintain hunting rights and freedom of movement on the island which has been part of their hunting grounds for centuries.

The deal, Joly confirmed, has also prompted further negotiations on freedom of movement for Inuit living in Greenland and Nunavut, to make it easier for them to visit friends and family.

The prime minister of Greenland, who also signed the deal, said the "boundary on Tartupaluk ... will signal the beginning of a closer partnership and co-operation between us in areas of shared interest and of particular benefit to Inuit."

Nunavut NDP MP Lori Idlout said she thought Hans Island should be officially renamed Tartupaluk.

"Inuit have long used Hans Island as a staging point for hunting," she said. "We are pleased that the rights of Inuit have been protected so that they can maintain free movement and their traditional way of life."

Kofod said the signing marked "a historic day."

"We have discussed the sovereignty of Tartupaluk for more than 50 years. After intensified negotiations over the past few years, we have now reached a solution," he said.

"Our efforts demonstrate our firm common commitment to resolve international disputes peacefully. I hope that our negotiation and the spirit of this agreement may inspire others."

The deal means that Canada, for the first time, shares a land border with Denmark.

Asked if this could mean that Canada may now qualify to enter the Eurovision song contest, Joly joked that because Canada now has "a border" with the EU, Canada may apply to join the European singing competition.

The dispute over the small island has led to good-natured jostling since the 1980s between Canada and Denmark over which country rightfully owns it.

In 1984, Canada planted a flag on the island and left a bottle of Canadian whisky.

Later that year, Denmark's minister of Greenland affairs visited by helicopter, planting a Danish flag. He also left a bottle of aquavit, a Danish spirit, at the base of the flagpole and is reported to have left a note saying "welcome to the Danish Island."

In 1988, a Danish Arctic Ocean patrol ship arrived and built a cairn with a flagpole and Danish flag on the island.

Then in 2001, Canadian geologists mapping northern Ellesmere Island flew there by helicopter.

In 2005, defence minister Bill Graham went for a walk on Hans Island in a symbolic move. A week before he set foot there, Canadian Forces placed a Canadian flag and plaque on the island, prompting a protest from Denmark, which called in the Canadian ambassador.

Both countries then agreed to reopen negotiations about the island, with former Danish prime minister Anders Fogh Rasmussen saying it was "time to stop the flag war."

The countries agreed to refer the dispute to the International Court of Justice in The Hague for resolution if they couldn't reach a deal.

Northern Affairs Minister Dan Vandal said Canada and Denmark share a rich and co-operative history, and "it is fitting, and only a matter of time, that an equitable solution like this was reached, based on both practicality and compromise."

The deal also resolved a disagreement between the two countries on maritime boundaries on the continental shelf.

Conservative foreign affairs critic Michael Chong said the deal was "a demonstration of how countries who are upstanding members of our international system can work together to settle disputes around international boundaries."

"Few things are more sacrosanct in maintaining international order than ensuring that we respect each other's international boundaries," Chong said.

After the deal was signed, Joly presented her Danish counterpart with a bottle of Sortilege Prestige, a Canadian whisky and maple syrup liquor made in Quebec, while minister Kofod presented Joly with a bottle of Gammel Dansk Bitter Dram.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2022.

Marie Woolf, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Second planeload of Ukrainian refugees set to land in Newfoundland today

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Newfoundland and Labrador is preparing to welcome another planeload of Ukrainian refugees. A plane carrying Ukrainians fleeing Russian-led attacks on their homeland is scheduled to arrive today at the St. John's International Airport. It's the second plane chartered by the provincial government to bring Ukrainians to Canada's easternmost province — the first arrived on May 9, carrying 166 refugees. The government has said it expects today's flight to be carrying roughly the sa

  • House falls into river near Yellowstone Nat'l Park

    Video from a southern Montana community near Yellowstone National Park shows a house fall into the raging Yellowstone River on Monday. Heavy rain and melting snow have caused flooding, damage and triggered evacuations in and around the park. (June 14)

  • Democrats, GOP take contrasting views on LGBTQ survey bill

    An effort to be more inclusive or attempted intrusion by the federal government? Democrats and Republicans took starkly contrasting views Tuesday of proposed legislation that would put voluntary questions about sexual orientation and gender identity on federal surveys. Under the bill debated by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, federal agencies that collect data through surveys would be required to ask about sexual orientation and gender identity, but no one would be required to give

  • Abbotsford approves proposal to overhaul flood mitigation systems in city

    Abbotsford council has approved a plan to significantly overhaul its flood prevention systems in a bid to prevent a one-in-200-year flooding calamity in the Fraser Valley city. The move comes seven months after many parts of the city, 72 kilometres east of Vancouver, were flooded in November. Hundreds were forced to flee their homes and valuable farm crops were destroyed. Ever since the disaster struck, Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun has been calling on the federal and provincial governments to as

  • High school students across Canada to be trained on how to administer naloxone

    MONTREAL — Hundreds of thousands of high school students in Canada will be given training on how to respond to someone overdosing on opioids, including on how to administer naloxone — a drug used to reverse the effects of overdoses. The Advanced Coronary Treatment Foundation is announcing Tuesday that its new training program will be added to the CPR and automated external defibrillator training it offers for free in high schools across the country. Each year, in addition to learning how to admi

  • Danish-Canadian deal ends 49-year-old feud over Arctic isle

    A decades-old dispute between Denmark and Canada over a tiny, barren and uninhabited rock in the Arctic has come to an end

  • Civilian who helped Toronto van attack victims discusses lasting trauma

    Sharlene Mackay, who rushed to help the van attack victims, spoke about the lasting trauma that affects her and her desire to speak for those who passed away.

  • Southeast inundated by yet another nasty weather system

    The planning committee for the Niverville Olde Tyme Country Fair will have been uttering a huge sigh of relief on Sunday, June 12, as their Friday and Saturday event this year went without a weather hitch. Less than 12 hours after the close of the event, Niverville and the surrounding area of Ritchot was pummelled by yet another major storm system. The rain began near noon on Sunday and quickly developed into the very storm that Environment Canada had been predicting, with high winds, hail, and

  • Amazon accused of using posters, text messages to interfere with Montreal union drive

    MONTREAL — A major labour union in Quebec is calling recent action by the management of an Amazon warehouse in Montreal "tactics of intimidation and harassment" that interfere with a recently launched unionization campaign. The Confédérations des syndicats nationaux said its legal department sent the company two lawyer's letters — on May 20 and June 2 — over alleged breaches of labour rights. Federation vice-president David Bergeron-Cyr says Amazon's anti-union messaging is "omnipresent" at the

  • Heat, demand kill power for roughly 10K in Kansas City metro amid soaring temperatures

    A spokeswoman for Evergy said Monday that extreme heat and high demand could cause strains on equipment that lead to other power failures.

  • Police: Boy, 14, critically injured in shooting in southeast Wichita

    Police responded to the 911 call around 1 p.m.

  • More than 100 million Americans under heat warnings

    More than 100 million Americans are living in a community under some form of heat warning or advisory, with historically high June temperatures showing no sign of letting up.

  • Canada beats US 3-2 in under-18 women's hockey title game

    Mari Pietersen stopped 29 shots, including all 10 in the final period, and Canada hung on to win its sixth Under-18 women’s hockey world championship, beating the defending champion United States 3-2 on Monday night. Ava Murphy and Alexia Aubin had a goal and an assist each, and Jocelyn Amos also scored for Canada, which rebounded from a 7-0 loss to the Americans in the preliminary round. Canada won gold for the second time in the past seven tournaments, and by a familiar score.

  • Quebec coroner investigates case of teen shot dead by provincial police in 2018

    SHERBROOKE, Que. — Nearly four years after her teenage son was shot in the head and killed by a provincial police officer, a Quebec mother said Monday at a coroner's inquest she hopes to finally have a full accounting of what happened to him the day he died. “To wait four years (for answers) for an event that took 61 seconds, I believe it was a lack of respect toward Riley, toward me, toward his father, toward his family,” Tracy Wing testified. “It was like, 'you don’t matter, you’re worth nothi

  • Hidden racial slur sparks recall of hundreds of yearbooks from Quebec high school

    MONTREAL — A suburban Montreal high school has recalled more than 900 yearbooks after a racial slur was found hidden in a student biography. The Lester B. Pearson School Board said that for one graduate's entry, the biography included a series of words separated by commas, with the first letters of the words forming a slur. The school board says two students from Macdonald High School in Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue, Que., were responsible for the entry. The board condemned the students' actions as "ext

  • Councilman warns on radio show he’ll ‘put down’ Alabama cop after his DUI charge

    “I dare him to stop me again. ‘Cuz when he pulls me over, I’m going to put him down.”

  • 2 dead, 4 critically hurt when intoxicated driver crashes into golf cart, NC cops say

    A 5-year-old died at the scene, troopers say.

  • 8-year-old Ukrainian girl has memorable first Canadian birthday on Halifax Common

    After a long journey with her mother fleeing their war-ravaged country, a young Ukrainian girl who turned eight on Monday was able to celebrate her first Canadian birthday in style at the Halifax Common thanks to welcoming Haligonians. Masha Stadinchuk and her mother recenlty arrived on a federal chartered flight and are spending a few days in Halifax before taking another plane to Saskatchewan on June 16 to be resettled. Word got out on social media that she might be having a disappointing birt

  • Large part of southern B.C. under flood warnings, watches as storm bears down

    VANCOUVER — The emergency operations centre in the British Columbia community of Fernie has been activated as heavy rain pounds the area and a flood warning has been posted for the nearby Elk River. Flood warnings, watches or high streamflow advisories cover much of southern B.C. and Environment Canada said Fernie would be the centre of a rainstorm bringing 50 to 80 millimetres before it tapered to showers Tuesday. A statement on the City of Fernie's website said it's accelerating the implementa

  • NDP criticizes foreign affairs minister over Canadian official attending Russia Day celebration

    NDP MP Heather McPherson questioned Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly during question period on Monday about why a Canadian official attended a Russia Day celebration, despite the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. She questioned why Joly did not just tell staff not to attend the celebration. Joly in response said it was something that should not have happened and would not happen again.