A flag saved Saints' Spencer Rattler from the biggest catastrophe of the season

.

Saints rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler got saved by the officials on what could've been the biggest disaster play of the 2024 NFL season so far.

In the second quarter on Thursday Night Football against the Denver Broncos, Rattler fumbled a snap and snagged the football to try and prevent a turnover.

However, rather than throw the ball out of bounds or just fall to the ground, Ratter scrambled, avoided a sack, bumped into one of his offensive linemen and eventually got hit by Broncos defensive lineman Jordan Jackson.

Rattler fumbled the ball once more on the hit, only to have it scooped up by Broncos linebacker Cody Barton for a defensive touchdown.

Thankfully for Rattler and the Saints, Denver got flagged during the play and all the chaos was a wash. However, the lowlight is hard to get out of your mind.

Hopefully the rookie quarterback learns how to navigate this situation next time.

spencer rattler is perfect. this game is perfect. pic.twitter.com/XAZyLi7XHL — Austin Gayle (@austingayle_) October 18, 2024

More NFL!

The shocking list of injuries the Saints are dealing with ahead of Thursday Night Football

Rashid Shaheed replacements in fantasy football after Saints receiver lands on IR

Maxx Crosby’s unsubtle comments about winning ‘wherever’ might open door to Raiders trade

This article originally appeared on For The Win: A flag saved Saints' Spencer Rattler from the biggest catastrophe of the season