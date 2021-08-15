Flag-raising ceremony held in Fredericton to mark Indian Independence Day

The Indian flag was raised Sunday in Fredericton to mark India's Independence Day. (Mrinali Anchan/CBC - image credit)

Members of New Brunswick's Indian community gathered on Sunday at the New Brunswick Legislature in Fredericton for the 75th India Independence Day anniversary.

The former British colony gained independence on August 15, 1947 and formed its own country after a bloody period of partition that saw colonial India divided into Pakistan and India.

In Fredericton, a flag-raising ceremony was held along with the reciting of the Indian and Canadian national anthems.

Manisha Varma, president of the Association of Indo-Canadians Fredericton, has organized the flag-raising event for the past five years. She said the 75th anniversary is a significant milestone.

"As a leader of the Indian community and as a president, this is really important day for me because we feel really proud about our India."

Varma's son, Drashtant Varma, was also present at the event. He spoke about his journey as a young Indo-Canadian trying to bridge the gap in learning about India's independence.

"I am far away from India growing up here," said Varma. "My parents definitely try to teach me about the history of India, whether that's through film, television or even books. It's really important to [pay] respect to the liberators who helped us get the freedom we have now.

"I think the journey ... it's been rewarding because the history I've learned. I think it makes me proud to be from a country like India."

Green Party Leader David Coon spoke at the ceremony on the importance of recognizing the uprooting that occurs when someone immigrates to Canada and tries to maintain ties to their heritage.

"It's so important that we have a growing Indian community and a growing community of newcomers," said Coon.

"Anyone who comes from their home country it takes a tremendous amount of courage to do that."

The celebrating of Independence Day has grown increasingly contentious with ongoing strife between the Indian government and the continuing protest of farmers from the country's northern states, which began last August.

Tens of thousands of farmers have been protesting against the government's agricultural reforms, marching from Punjab and Haryana states to New Delhi, the capital.