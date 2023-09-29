Flag football: Rocklin beats rival Whitney in ‘Battle for the Belt’ before record crowd

The glistening new championship belt didn’t have to travel far after Thursday night’s girls flag football battle between Rocklin and Whitney in Placer County.

Much like the game ball used on the field, the brand new WWE-style title belt found the hands of several Rocklin players at the end of a game that was equal parts fast, frenetic and fun. Thunder quarterback Robyn Nguyen had three touchdown passes — all to different receivers — and her defense pulled down three interceptions as Rocklin shut out Whitney 18-0 while breaking a school attendance record for a girls sporting event.

Rocklin and Whitney, the only two high schools in the Rocklin Unified School District, have their fair share of rivalry games throughout their athletic departments. Flag football, a sport unanimously approved in January by the California Interscholastic Federation to begin its inaugural season this fall, adds a new layer to the Rocklin-Whitney rivalry.

On the eve of the annual Quarry Bowl football game, Rocklin claimed the custom championship belt and bragging rights as the winner of the newly minted “Battle for the Belt” game between the rivals.

The Rocklin Thunder beat the Whitney Wildcats, 18-0, at the high school girls flag football game Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, for the inaugural “Battle for the Belt” game.

“I think it’s just a huge step up for our school and our girls program and having another sport that people can go to and support,” said Rocklin junior Caroline Wuelfing, the team’s leading tackler — or flag-puller, as they say in this sport.

Over the past couple of weeks, Rocklin promoted Thursday’s game as “Break the Record Night,” where Thunder players called upon their community to help break a 22-year-old attendance record for a Rocklin High girls event.

According to Rocklin head coach Ryan Spears, a longtime coach and former athletic director on campus, the previous attendance record for a girls sport at Rocklin was set when 471 spectators packed the Thunder gym for a playoff matchup between Rocklin and Del Oro girls basketball in 2001. Midway through Thursday’s flag football game, the announced attendance stood at 602.

“That’s really awesome for us to break the record by so much,” a beaming Nguyen said after the game. “I’m just really happy that everyone decided to show up and watch us play tonight for the belt.”

Rocklin Thunder Elise Mullican (4) makes a touchdown catch off a pass to the rear of the high school girls flag football end zone by quarterback Robyn Nguyen, as Whitney Wildcats Alex Salazar (20) covers at right, to bring the score to 18-0 near the end of the game Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, at Rocklin High School. During the inaugural “Battle for the Belt” showdown, the school took aim at its previous record for attendance at a girls sporting event.

Nguyen entered the game with more than 2,000 passing yards and 29 touchdowns. She added three more TD tosses to her total. She found Abigail Schrader from 20 yards out for the game’s first score midway through the first half and gave Rocklin a two-touchdown lead with under a minute to play in the half with a quick shovel pass to Livy Maeyama.

Nguyen then capped the scoring in the second half by finding Elise Mullican, who snared the ball fully extended diving toward the back of the end zone while keeping her toes in bounds for an 18-0 lead.

“Flag football in our area is pretty good, especially in the SFL,” Spears said. “The learning curve from Day 1 to where we are now is exponential. We’re running some complex stuff. They’re starting to grasp different route coverages and game management, and they want to showcase their talents in front of people.”

Rocklin Thunder defensive back Abigail Schrader (10) celebrates breaking up a Whitney Wildcats pass during the second half of the high school girls flag football game Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, at Rocklin High School.

Rocklin’s defense shined Thursday as well. Entering the night with 29 interceptions as a team, the Thunder tallied three more from Ava Erickson, Bella Morrison and Maeyama, who leads the team with 10 takeaways.

“When we need a big play, she’s our Randy Moss,” Spears said, comparing Maeyama to the pro football Hall of Famer. “She can go up and get anything.”

The win puts Rocklin at 12-4 overall and 6-1 in the SFL while Whitney drops to 4-6 and 2-5. But the Wildcats have their share of multi-sport athletes contributing on the gridiron.

Junior quarterback and safety Alex Maday, who was a state placer in wrestling last season, played with poise under pressure Thursday, often looking for receivers like junior Natalia Takeuchi, also a goalkeeper within the Wildcats’ soccer program.

“They’re hungry, competitive, and they want to win,” Whitney coach Tarquin Cameron said. “They’re doing an awesome job and at the same time having fun.”

Three weeks remain in the inaugural regular season for flag football before the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs begin. Two divisions with brackets of 16 will begin competition on Oct. 24 with championship games set for Nov. 4.