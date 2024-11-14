Flag football playoffs: Verdugo Hills hands Birmingham its first program defeat

Verdugo Hills players, led by Julianna Sarabia (13), celebrate after a historic 12-0 flag football win over Birmingham. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

With her hair dyed red, her shoes red and her gloves pink, Julianna Sarabia is all in on bleeding Verdugo Hills High red.

A standout for the school's soccer team, she also has gained fame in flag football. She was at her best Wednesday in an opening game of the City Section Open Division playoffs, using her speed and instincts to make an interception and run 60 yards for a touchdown.

No. 4-seed Verdugo Hills made history by handing defending City champion Birmingham its first defeat in two years of its flag football program with a 12-0 victory, sending the Dons into next Wednesday's semifinals against top-seeded San Pedro.

Soccer standout Julianna Sarabia had interception and TD run in win over Birmingham. Red hair and pink gloves. pic.twitter.com/pt0Po59zrn — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 14, 2024

Sarabia has nine interceptions returned for touchdowns. She didn't return the one against the Patriots for a score, but it did set up a touchdown pass from Emily Wagner to Meadow Moore in the first half that put Birmingham on the defensive.

Verdugo Hills certainly knows something about causing the Patriots problems, because it also held Birmingham scoreless in a 0-0 tie to open the season.

Who says girls aren’t tough? Verdugo Hills is ready with scabs to take on Birmingham in City flag football playoff game. No. 4 vs. No. 5 seed rematch from 0-0 game. pic.twitter.com/SKpGG4vvjn — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 13, 2024

Verdugo Hills' coach, Darren Fitzgerald, is a former 11-man head coach for the Dons. He has brought together a collection of multi-sport athletes to perform well in flag football.

There's a toughness in them, as several showed off scabs on their arms. Sarabia briefly went down after a run but immediately got back up. She plays free safety and it's tough for any big plays to happen with her defending the field.

The other semifinal will match Banning at Eagle Rock. Banning upset No. 2-seeded Marshall 19-7. Eagle Rock knocked off Garfield 38-12. Halyee Weatherspoon had two touchdowns, including returning an interception for a score, and MarySol Jernigan passed for four touchdowns.

San Pedro defeated Crenshaw 34-12. The winners next Wednesday will advance to the championship game at Crenshaw on Nov. 23.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.