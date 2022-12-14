Flackstock returns for second year to honour Caroline Flack

Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter
·2 min read

Friends and family of Caroline Flack have announced the return of Flackstock for a second year.

The event, held in the grounds of Englefield House, near Pangbourne in Berkshire, will again celebrate Flack’s life with acts from the worlds of comedy, dance and music, and raise money for mental health charities.

Funds raised on the day in July 2023 will be equally split between the charities Choose Love, Mind, Samaritans and Charlie Waller Trust and acts have yet to be announced.

Flackstock festival
Olly Murs during Flackstock 2022 in memory of Caroline Flack at Pangbourne, Berkshire (Suzan Moore/PA)

This year, the inaugural event raised £325,000 for the charities and saw Ronan Keating, Tom Grennan, Olly Murs and Natalie Imbruglia take to the stage.

Fleur East, Pixie Lott and Joel Dommett were also among those in the line-up.

The event committee is comprised of Flack’s mother Christine and her sister Jody, as well as her close friends Natalie Pinkham, Dawn O’Porter, Anna Blue, Sarah Tyekiff, and Leigh and Jill Francis.

The committee said: “Flackstock was an incredible way to remember our friend Caroline, but it became so much more than that – a place full of joy where people felt comfortable talking about mental health.

“There has been an overwhelming desire for us to return, so we are back with the intention of building Flackstock into a legacy festival to raise money and awareness for a range of brilliant charities.

“We want everyone to come and join us in 2023 for this magical event.”

Flackstock festival
Ronan Keating was also part of Flackstock 2022’s line-up (Suzan Moore/PA)

Celebrity appearances in 2022 also included Professor Green, TV presenter Dermot O’Leary, Kirsty Gallacher, Paddy McGuinness, Noel Fielding and June Sarpong.

Strictly Come Dancing stars Janette Manrara and her husband Aljaz Skorjanec also arrived at the event.

Love Island presenter Flack, who took her own life at the age of 40 in February 2020, was crowned the winner of Strictly in 2014 alongside her professional partner Pasha Kovalev.

Flackstock will be held on Monday July 24 2023 with tickets available on Thursday December 15 from 10am.

