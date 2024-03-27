Fla. Woman Accused of Stabbing Young Son's Father 13 Times as He Pleaded, 'Why Are You Doing This?'

Kaity Maldonado is charged with second-degree murder

A Florida woman is accused of stabbing the father of her 2-year-old son in a Miami Gardens home Sunday afternoon.



WTVJ, Local 10 and the Miami Herald, citing a police report, report that Kaity Maldonado, 31, allegedly admitted to stabbing her on-and-off boyfriend after claiming that he attacked her. The deceased was not identified by name in any of the reports.

"He attacked me and I stabbed him," Maldonado allegedly told police, WTVJ reported. "I stabbed him at least 13 times."

Local 10 reported that the pair had been living together with their 2-year-old, citing police.

A witness who recorded the alleged altercation told police she overheard the pair fighting and started filming the incident, police say in the reported affidavit.

According to the witness, Maldonado allegedly claimed that the man tried to choke and bite her before she grabbed a knife, police said in the reported affidavit.

Before Maldonado allegedly stabbed the man, police say the witness claimed the man asked, "Why are you doing this? Please stop," the outlets reported.

When police arrived at the home, the Herald reported that Maldonado was standing in the driveway, on her knees holding a bloody six-inch knife, citing the police report.

"I think I stabbed him in the neck, too,” she allegedly told police, according to the report.

Court records indicate that Maldonado was charged with second-degree murder. It is not immediately clear if she has retained an attorney or entered a plea.



If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

