FL Entertainment N.V.'s (AMS:FLE) Shares Not Telling The Full Story

FL Entertainment N.V.'s (AMS:FLE) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.8x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the Entertainment industry in the Netherlands, where around half of the companies have P/S ratios above 1.9x and even P/S above 6x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/S.

How Has FL Entertainment Performed Recently?

FL Entertainment could be doing better as it's been growing revenue less than most other companies lately. It seems that many are expecting the uninspiring revenue performance to persist, which has repressed the growth of the P/S ratio. If this is the case, then existing shareholders will probably struggle to get excited about the future direction of the share price.

Is There Any Revenue Growth Forecasted For FL Entertainment?

FL Entertainment's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a worthy increase of 9.1%. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 97% overall rise in revenue, aided somewhat by its short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have definitely welcomed those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the five analysts covering the company suggest revenue should grow by 8.8% each year over the next three years. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to expand by 8.7% per year, which is not materially different.

With this in consideration, we find it intriguing that FL Entertainment's P/S is lagging behind its industry peers. Apparently some shareholders are doubtful of the forecasts and have been accepting lower selling prices.

The Bottom Line On FL Entertainment's P/S

While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of revenue expectations.

It looks to us like the P/S figures for FL Entertainment remain low despite growth that is expected to be in line with other companies in the industry. When we see middle-of-the-road revenue growth like this, we assume it must be the potential risks that are what is placing pressure on the P/S ratio. It appears some are indeed anticipating revenue instability, because these conditions should normally provide more support to the share price.

